Virginia Tech Football: University of Northern Iowa transfer to visit Virginia Tech
University of Northern Iowa defensive lineman Carter Hewitt recently disclosed a visit to Virginia Tech that is set to take place today.
Hewitt stands at 6'6 weighing in at 261 pounds. The former Panther had a fantastic season last year, totaling 53 tackles from the line, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Hewitt was named to the Phil Steele All-Missouri Valley Football Conference
This was a massive tick in terms of tackles as per his last two years he had just 13 tackles combined.
The Iowa native can offer a blend of experience and skill to this Hokie defensive line that could help adding a couple more new faces by the time the season starts.
Hewitt has spent his career thus far in a Northern Iowa team that in Hewitt's time has gone 6-5, 6-5, and 3-9 over the past three years.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. Just a couple of days ago former four-star quarterback Davi Belfort announced his intention to leave the program, and there are chances he is not the last Hokie to hit the portal, as the squad adjusts to new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes and offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.
Currently marshalling the defensive front for the Hokies is Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and a corps of Hokies all vying for their chance to replace the likes of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., who are both looking for a chance in the NFL.
However, the Hokies have a track record of taking underrated talent and turning them into elite players. Hewitt may be the next Hokie to do so.
The transfer portal closes in a matter of days so expect many more names to be thrown into contention for a possible spot on this Virginia Tech squad.
