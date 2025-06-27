Virginia Tech Football: Predicting The Hokies' Three Best Offensive Players In EA Sports College Football 26
Virginia Tech is making multiple appearances in the reveals of College Football 26. At first, Metallica's "Enter Sandman" was heard in the background of one of the first trailers of the game. Then, we saw the Hokies be the feature of a trailer revolving around the road to glory.
With the game set to release on July 10th, the Hokies' momentum is slowly building upwards. Today's task is to predict the Hokies' top three players come July 10th.
3. Kyron Drones (83)
The former Baylor quarterback is set to have a bounce-back season following last season's 10 touchdowns and six interceptions and 1,562 yards, and six rushing touchdowns.
In Drones' first season at Virginia Tech, the Tech quarterback tallied over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Drones will likely be given a decreased rating simply due to his down season last year, combined with the fact Drones missed the end of spring practice thanks to what was deemed a "minor medical procedue" but hopefully with a revamped offensive line in front of him, Drones' rating could be improved as the season goes on.
2. Donavon Greene (84)
Last season, Greene was rated at an 84 during his last year at Wake Forest. Greene finished his last season as a Demon Deacon with three touchdowns and about 50 yards per game through the air for a Wake Forest squad that finished 4-8.
Greene brings a lot of experience to a team in need of a wide receiver revamp, and Greene brings 13 career receiving touchdowns over 1,800 yards.
1. Tomas Rimac (87)
Rimac is debatably the biggest transfer of this large class the Hokies are ringing in. Rimac hails from West Virginia, where he followed offensive line coach Matt Moore to the Hokies and brings a wealth of experience with him.
Rimac earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions last year, where he started all 13 games for the Mountaineers and earned a 78.6 PFF grade. The redshirt senior is bound to be rated the highest on the Hokies' offense thanks to his seniority and his stellar PFF grade last Fall.