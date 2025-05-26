Virginia Tech Football: Ranking Every ACC Coach Who Has The Most To Lose
Since the reformation that shook the college football atmosphere a few years ago. The landscape of each "Power Four" conference is something that is massively shifted. The ACC recently welcomed newcomers Stanford, California, and SMU, adding a new dynamic to the formerly stale state of the ACC.
Today's task is to look at each coach in the ACC and where they stand with their respective Universities relative to their success at their program. The job ranked no.17 is most in danger, while job no.1 feels the most secure heading into the fall.
Every player rating/ranking is taken from 247Sports.
17. Stanford: Frank Reich
The Cardinal are in the midst of a rebuild, and to manage that rebuild in a temporary status is former Indianapolis Colts head coach. Reich is set to see out the 2025 season before departing Stanford. Reich will find himself under pressure as he is bound to look back at the NFL after Stanford's one-year stint under Reich.
16. University of Virginia: Tony Elliott
Despite Tony Elliott's record, which has seen the Cavs go 11-23 in Elliott's time in Charlottesville, V.A., Elliott has totaled a class of 31 transfers that sees UVa placed third in the ACC.
15. Virginia Tech: Brent Pry
For Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, his fourth year is the most anticipated in Pry's tenure. If the Hokies find themselves undergoing another season underwhelming expecations like last season saw, then Pry will inevitbaly be in one of the hottest seats in the nation. Especially with the revamped coaching staff that saw the Hokies bring in two new coordinators and 30 new players to follow suit.
14. California: Justin Wilcox
Wilcox has been at Cal for eight years and is now headed into his ninth at the helm of the Golden Bears. Thus far, Wilcox has tallied a 42-50 record, including back-to-back bowl appearances once in the ACC, the previous in the SEC. Wilcox has reeled in former QB Oregon commit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, raising the expectations for Cal, as the Golden Bears have totaled 38 transfers.
13. University of North Carolina: Bill Belichick
12. Pittsburgh: Pat Narduzzi
Narduzzi most recently saw the Panthers come from a 3-9 2023 season to Pitt's 7-6 2024 season. Last season meant the Panthers under Narduzzi have reached eight bowl seasons. Pittsburgh has followed up last season's turnaround by bringing in 15 transfers.
11. North Carolina State: Dave Doeren
Doeren has been one of the most steady coaches in recent ACC history. Since becoming Wolfpack coach, Doeren has tallied nine winning seasons, which has seen him propel into one of the most stable jobs in the ACC.
10. Wake Forest: Jake Dickert
The former Washington State head coach was pipped by the Demon Deacons after four mildly successful years as the Cougar head coach. In the meantime, Dickert will not be under immediate pressure in year one, as a rebuild is forced after Dave Clawson left his post after Clawson's 11-year stint.
9. Georgia Tech: Brent Key
Key has stabilized things with the Yellow Jackets. In Key's two full seasons, Key has brought a 14-12 record and has tacked a class that compiles 24 new transfers to Key's squad.
8. Duke: Manny Diaz
Diaz has spent all of his head coaching tenure in the ACC. The former Miami Hurricanes head man has tallied 30 wins to 29 losses. When Diaz was hired to replace Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, there were still subtle expectations to keep the Blue Devils afloat. In Diaz's first season, Duke kept their momentum with a 9-4 record, with a reshaped class. Next season will be an accurate barometer of Diaz's coaching talents.
7. Boston College: Bill O'Brien
Former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien was a massive get for the meddling ACC school after former head coach Jeff Hafley left for the Green Bay Packers. The former Texans head coach stepped into a mediocre program and stepped straight into a 7-6 season.
6. Florida State: Mike Norvell
Norvell has compiled two stellar seasons in Tallahassee with a 23-4 record between 2022-23 and 2023-24. Yet, sandwiched in between those two years were two seasons that saw the Seminoles go 7-17, which has put the pressure on Norvell.
5. Miami: Mario Cristobal
Last season saw the Hurricanes come together to form a 10-3 record after a struggling two seasons beforehand. That has seen Cristobal's transfer class rank first in the ACC, according to 247. Cristobal has cooled the hot seat he was on after his superb third season, yet it is crucial he continues the momentum.
4. Syracuse: Fran Brown
Most Syracuse fans would have been massively surprised to see Brown mount a 10-3 record in his first-ever season as a head coach. The former Georgia assistant has forced the eyes of college football onto the Orange. Brown has brought in what is being rated as the ninth-best class in the ACC.
3. Louisville: Jeff Brohm
Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was a big addition to the Cardinals. In Brohm's two years with the ACC school, the Cardinals have tallied a 19-8 record. Brohm's class brings in 30 new players to a school with rising expectations under Brohm
2. Southern Methodist University: Rhett Lashlee
Lashlee has marked an impressive 70.7% winning rate in his three years at SMU. The last of which, the most popular under Lashlee as the Mustangs made the College Football Playoff last season, as SMU marshaled an 11-win season, Lashlee's second 11-win season in back-to-back years.
1. Clemson: Dabo Swinney
Swinney is one of the most consistent coaches college football has to offer. Swinney has led the Tigers to 13 seasons with at least 10 wins, including two national championships.