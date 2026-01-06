Missouri Edge Rusher Javion Hilson Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continued its aggressive reshaping of the roster for the 2026 season with the addition of Missouri transfer edge rusher Javion Hilson, who has committed to the Hokies out of the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3Sports.

BREAKING: Missouri true freshman transfer EDGE Javion Hilson has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 250 EDGE will have 4 years of eligibility left



He was ranked as a Top 55 Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/AatwtnEblZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Hilson arrives in Blacksburg as one of the more intriguing upside additions of the portal cycle for Virginia Tech. A former top-50 national recruit in the 2025 class, Hilson just completed his true freshman season at Missouri and will arrive with four full years of eligibility remaining.

How does he fit?

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge defender appeared in three games for the Tigers during the 2025 season, playing a total of 31 snaps. While his on-field production was limited due to his role and the small sample size, the underlying traits that made him one of the most coveted recruits in his class remain evident.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hilson earned a 55.9 overall defensive grade in his limited action, including a 64.6 run-defense grade and a 57.5 pass-rush grade. He recorded one quarterback hurry and one tackle during his freshman campaign. His overall grade was significantly impacted by a missed tackle against UMass, a game in which he earned a 38.8 overall grade despite posting respectable run-defense and pass-rush marks. Given the low snap count, the single negative play had an outsized impact on his season-long grades.

Hilson saw his most extended action in Missouri’s season opener against Central Arkansas, where he played 16 snaps. In that contest, he earned a 65.9 overall grade with a 63.9 run-defense grade and a 63.1 pass-rush grade, showing flashes of the explosiveness and physicality that made him a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school.

Physically, Hilson already looks close to being college-ready. 247Sports previously described him as a face-up edge rusher who thrives as a nine-technique in a four-man front, a role that aligns well with Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry’s system. His length, first-step quickness and ability to set the edge make him a natural fit in the Hokies’ defensive front.

Hilson’s high school production underscores his long-term upside. As a junior, he posted 14 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 44 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. He followed that up with a dominant senior season that included 18 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 77 quarterback hurries, showcasing both pass-rushing ability and run-stopping versatility.

At Virginia Tech, Hilson projects as a developmental piece with the potential to contribute early in a rotational role. While immediate starting snaps are not guaranteed, a year or two under defensive line coach Sean Spencer could allow Hilson to develop into a significant piece of the Hokies’ future defensive plans. With his recruiting pedigree and physical tools, Hilson represents a high-upside addition to Virginia Tech’s rebuilt edge room.

More Virginia Tech Football News: