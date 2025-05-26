Virginia Tech Football: The Hokies 2025 Schedule Ranked from Easiest to Hardest
As expectations fell short of the lofty standad=rd Virginia Tech football sat for itself in the 2024-25 season, changes had to be made. head coach Brent Pry restructured the program with new coordinators taking over the reins, along with 30 players now en route to donning the maroon and orange next season.
1. Virginia
Virginia Tech and their rivals the Cavaliers have competed in an annual common wealth clash since 2014. Within the series, the Hokies currently lead 62-38-5, with their most recent victory being a dominant 37-17 performance in November. While it won't be a an easy victory, the rivalry certainly seems to fuel the Hokies' fire, with Tech taking home the Commonwealth Cup the past three matches.
2. Florida State
After making waves in 2023 and claiming the ACC title, the Seminoles had a huge fall from grace. Florida State finished the 2024 season at the bottom of the ACC with only one conference win to their name. Even with offseason change-ups, the Seminoles have a lot of work left to do to bounce back to the top of the ACC. Now, Florida State will have the benefit of home turf, but the Florida sunshine in late November could really fire up the Hokies, who fared significantly better than the Seminoles this past season.
3. California
In their inaugural season with the ACC the Golden Bears finished at the bottom of the barrel with a 2-6 conference record. This game will mark the first time in over 20 years that the Golden Bears have competed against the Hokies. The two teams' last meeting was the 2003 Insight Bowl, during which California had a narrow 52-49 win over the Hokies. The ACC newcomers will compete in Lane Stadium for the first time in program history. Lane Stadium is a notoriously difficult stadium to play in due to the Hokie-faithful. The Hokies have a solid chance at victory over the Golden Bears.
4. Wofford
The last meeting between Wofford and Tech was in 2022, during which the Hokies dominated 27-7. The following year, the Terriers took a 45-7 blow from Pitt, and did not compete against any ACC opponents last season. This early-season match should prove to be an easy out-of-conference victory for the Hokies.
5. Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons struggled last season, finishing at the bottom of the ACC with a conference record of 2-6. The last meeting between Tech and Wake Forest in 2023 resulted in a dominant 30-13 win for the Hokies. Virginia Tech can likely expect another strong showing against the Deacons.
6. Old Dominion
This past season, the Hokies dominated the Monarchs 37-17. However, only two years prior, the Monarchs upset the Hokies with a narrow 20-17 victory. What should, on paper, be a win for Tech could prove to be another sneaky upset for the Monarchs.
7. NC State
The Wolfpack has proven to be a strong, middle of the pack ACC opponent. With this match scheduled for early in the season, the Hokies' odds will likely depend on the results of earlier games. If Tech is in a strong groove, they shouldn't have much difficulty pushing past the Wolfpack. However, a few difficult losses can quickly snowball into a disappointing season.
8. Georgia Tech
The Hokies squashed the Yellow Jackets 21-6 this past season. Although Georgia surpassed them in the ACC standings later in the season, the Hokies have a strong chance at back-to-back victories.
9. Miami
The Hurricanes finished the 2024 season at the top of the ACC and will continue to be a strong conference opponent for the Hokies. However, the sting of the almost Hail Mary may prove to be enough fuel to drive the Hokies to an unlikely victory.
10. Vanderbilt
Heading into the 2024 season, most football enthusiasts predicted an easy victory for the Hokies. However, quarterback Diego Pavia shocked Hokie nation and the SEC, leading the Commodores to a 34-27 victory. With Pavia returning to the Commodores this season, Vanderbilt will continue to be a threat. However, part of the Commodores' early-season success was the element of surprise. Most teams came into their matchup doubting Vanderbilt and were shocked by Pavia's talent. This season, teams certainly won't make the same mistake and will be better prepared to compete against Pavia, the Hokies included.
11. South Carolina
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, "Battle of the Birds," will mark the first meeting between the Hokies and the Gamecocks since 1991. It will also mark the first game of the Hokies' 2025 season. The Gamecocks are a very strong football team, ranking in the AP Top 25 last season and competing in one of the toughest college football divisions. Going up against a competitive SEC team for the first time in over three decades without Kyron Drones or Bhayshul Tuten will be a remarkable challenge for the Hokies and will likely be one of their most difficult games this season.
12. Louisiville
During the offseason, the Cardinals added quarterback Miller Moss to their roster. The USC transfer excited football commentator Bud Elliot, with Elliot claiming he foresees Louisville taking home the ACC Championship. If Moss proves to be as dangerous as predicted, this ACC matchup has the potential to be the most difficult game on the Hokies schedule.