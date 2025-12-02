Final ACC Football Regular Season Power Rankings: UVA Takes the Regular Season Crown
A bittersweet weekend has come to an end, alongside the 2025 regular season. 2025 was nothing like what the preseason rankings characterized the conference to be.
This conference wasn't remotely near what it was supposed to be. Sure, Miami may be the highest-ranked team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. Some of the biggest names in the ACC significantly underperformed, while other programs took advantage of the opportunities handed to them. The conference didn't finish the strongly as it could've. There was a point where multiple teams were steadily making their case to be among the nation's top teams. That could still happen, but the ACC will need some luck to fall into their lap.
The stage is set for the ACC Championship, nonetheless. One of the nation's top quarterbacks resides in Durham. The Cavaliers have been one of the best fourth-quarter teams this year. Neither Virginia nor Duke has been to Charlotte since the turn of the decade. A new champion will be crowned since the inception of the Championship game.
It's not all gold and glory for the remaining teams in the conference. However, there's still a lot of great play that deserves reflection. 11 teams finished bowl eligible. A bright future lies ahead, even for the weaker programs. Let's wrap a bow on the 2025 season and take one final look at the landscape of ACC Football.
The unexpected kings of the ACC: the Virginia Cavaliers. Their final game to get into the College Football Playoffs awaits them in Charlotte. One-score games became a trend for Virginia throughout the season. After their loss to Wake Forest, however, Tony Elliott has looked determined to run away with games. The Hokies didn't have a chance to keep up with the Cavaliers once they began capitalizing on their defensive stops. The offense wasn't as explosive as it has been. Virginia Tech actually had the biggest run and pass play of the contest. The pace of the game, however, never left the Hoos side. They'll face the Duke Blue Devils, whom they beat in their previous game, in the ACC Championship. If the one-score Cavaliers of the past show up, this game may be closer than it needs to be. This game looks like one Virginia should handle with confidence, given how Elliott has them playing.
Miami is the most talented team in this conference. The media and playoff selection committee have had them above all ACC opponents. Nobody thought that this team would be out of the playoff picture, let alone the ACC Championship, after their 5-0 start. Two poor performances during ACC play could be the dagger to their playoff hopes. It's not statistically out of play, however. A dominant game against one of the hotter teams in the conference, Pitt, could be the last push they need. No team has been as dominant in the ACC over the last month. If the Hurricanes notch a playoff spot last minute, they could be a dangerous wild card. Their absence from the title game is disappointing, but a lot of good came out of this season from Mario Cristobal.
The future is bright for the Panthers. They saw way more from Mason Heintschel than they could've epxected. Eli Holstein was expected to be the starter all season long, barring injury. The true freshman competed in the offseason to climb the depth chart and got his shot at the starting job in week four. The rest is history. The Panthers took off under Heintschel. He had his fair share of freshman woes, with Pitt's latest matchup against Miami riddled with them. The Panthers competed for the ACC longer than anyone anticipated. The emergence of Heintschel proved that Pitt should be in the mix for the ACC title next season.
The end of the year wasn't what the Yellow Jackets wanted it to be. They crumbled in matchups that mattered most for their playoff hopes. However, this season is a benchmark for what's to come. Brent Key quickly became a hot commodity in the coaching carousel. He has no plans of leaving Georgia Tech, however. He's built the program into one of the hottest names in college football. The revival of the Yellow Jackets has been a can't-miss saga. They had one of the best offenses in the nation, led by star quarterback Haynes King. His dual-threat ability was unstoppable for most of 2025. He was a Heisman contender until Georgia Tech fell out of the playoff race. A defensive overhaul should be expected this offseason. Key is a threat in the transfer portal and has quickly turned into one of the top coaches in the ACC. A strong finish in bowl season would make 2025 the school's first 10-win season in 11 years. If the Yellow Jackets play more complementary football in 2026, they could be the favorite to win the conference.
The Mustangs were so close to salvaging the 2025 season. SMU played poorly during out-of-conference play. Their performance against Baylor and TCU showed the inconsistencies that plagued their head coach again versus Cal. Strong wins against Clemson, Miami, and Louisville showed what the Mustangs should be. They began to look like the same team that was in the playoffs last season. Despite the criticisms surrounding Kevin Jennings and his ball security, that wasn't what sealed the deal for SMU. This was a classic shoot-out. They needed to step up on defense against a team that just fired their head coach. The Golden Bears wanted it more. The Mustangs drove down the field for a shot at overtime, but the kick was far from their comfort zone. SMU proved they are never to be counted out for the ACC title. However, consistency is key going into next year.
Manny Diaz is on cloud nine right now. Duke looked far out of the playoff picture a couple of weeks ago. Their strong ACC play kept them in the cards, but they needed a lot to go their way. Now, Darian Mensah has a shot at redemption against the top team in the conference. The Blue Devils took down a pesky Wake Forest and have the momentum in their favor. Their loss to the Cavaliers a couple of weeks prior has them motivated to prove they belong in Charlotte. The defense is a major question mark, especially against the run. Mensah can take over games single-handedly. If he's on his A game, the Blue Devils have a good shot at conquering the Cavaliers and giving the ACC one last upset.
Dabo Swinney deserves his flowers for willing this team back into bowl eligibility. When Clemson had a losing record and began losing players due to injury, things looked bleak. Swinney and the Tigers showed why they were the reigning ACC champs in these final weeks. 2025 was nowhere near what it could've been. The Tigers have an array of talent leaving for the NFL this offseason. This will be the most important recruiting cycle of Swinney's career. A win against an SEC rival and a strong bowl performance could turn the tide towards Clemson returning to form in 2026.
There isn't a team that has been gutted by injuries when it mattered most, like the Cardinals. When they were in the driver's seat for the ACC, they lost their best player in Isaac Brown. Soon after, Miller Moss and Keyjuan Brown went down. They were without some of their top producers on offense during crucial ACC matchups. Week 14 was proof of what this team should've been. Blowing out Kentucky was the perfect advertisement for future talent. Jeff Brohm is increasing his presence as a coach and recruiter. Who they go with at quarterback this offseason will be a major factor for their 2026 outlook. A healthy Isaac Brown might be enough to run them back into the ACC Championship picture.
The ceiling of this Wake Forest team is among the best in the conference. They were the only ACC team to beat Virginia, at least in a conference-sanctioned matchup. They weren't projected to be bowl-eligible in the preseason, let alone finish with eight wins. They had a very easy start to the schedule and were set up to slide down the ACC ranks after losses to the Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets. They showed in those losses, however, a level of toughness few teams had. Jake Dickert will have some holes to fill, most notably at running back. The overachievements in 2025 could make Winston-Salem more marketable and hopeful in the future.
The hot and cold nature of NC State persisted throughout the 2025 season. Their offense all year has been must-watch television. The duo of CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smothers had eyeballs glued to the screen and fans on their feet. Their defense, however, kept their opponents in games they should've run away with. They've had some dominant victories, yet lost against the big names. They couldn't compete with Miami, Notre Dame, or Pitt. Their Georgia Tech win showed what the outlook of the team is under CJ Bailey. Rebuilding their defense will be the top priority, that is, if Bailey doesn't begin exploring other options.
The Golden Bears weren't expected to be as competitive against SMU without their head coach. It was certainly an odd time to fire a head coach who helped bring in guys like Fernando Mendoza and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. That's the past. The future of Cal lies in the hands of their true freshman quarterback. He excelled against the Mustangs, having his best game of the year. He protected the ball well, stretched the field with confidence, and made plays every time he needed to. The Golden Bears were persistent on Saturday, like they've been all season. Sagapolutele got better the more reps he got. A 7-5 finish in his first year of college football slates him as one of the most exciting passers going forward.
Among the programs with bright futures, the Seminoles lie in a limbo. Many conversations were had about Mike Norvell's potential firing. The fact of the matter is that Florida State can't afford to move on. Norvell's contract is still relatively fresh. He's recruited well since he's arrived in Tallahassee and can bring in some of the top talent in the portal. The team is a long way removed from their 2023 dominance. Florida State continuously brings in high-level talent. Norvell's job is on thin ice, leaving judgment and expectations that may be impossible to overcome in a single year.
The Cardinal were pummeled by Notre Dame, but that doesn't define their future. They just made a very underrated hire in Tavita Pritchard. While it's no home run, Pritchard is familiar with Stanford more than any other candidate. He played quarterback in the 2000s and returned as a graduate assistant in 2010. After working his way up the coaching tree and earning a gig in the NFL for the Commanders, Pritchard returns to his alma mater to lead the Cardinal into the future. Andrew Luck has a clear vision for the program. He wants to establish a culture that knows what Stanford football should be. The love the team has already shown towards him builds a culture that is essential for reviving a program. 2025 was never going to be pretty. The development of Stanford football under Luck, however, is certainly one to invest in.
The primary takeaway from this season for the Tar Heels is that Bill Belichick is just getting started. This year's team was heavily developmental. The offense never became efficient enough to be a true threat. The defense improved as the year progressed, but couldn't carry the team, as progress had not met some of the hopes. Chapel Bill is recruiting very well. They currently have the 17th overall recruiting class and are behind only Florida State and Miami in the ACC rankings. They're steadily building their future, but still need an identity. If Belichick takes anything from this season, it'll be to continue his development on defense. 2025 may not leave fans believing there's significant upside. However, Belichick is only getting started.
Like most teams in this area of the rankings, 2025 is a season to forget about for Virginia Tech. The only thing that has been talked about over the last couple of weeks is the outlook under James Franklin. They've skyrocketed up recruitment rankings. Both On3 and 247Sports rank the Hokies inside the top 25 classes in 2026. However, there's still talent residing in Blacksburg that could be major contributors next season. Keylen Adams, Jeffrey Overton, and Snook Peterkin are all four-star recruits who have plenty left to prove. Kemari Copeland was one of the more exciting defensive linemen to watch in the ACC. Franklin has made it clear that he plans on turning the team around fast. He's also made it a priority to analyze the staff and talent already in-house before anything else. This team has good bones and already has its best recruitment class in the last five years. The sky is the limit for where Franklin can take the Hokies.
Boston College moves up the ranks for the first time since September. They've resided at the 17th spot all season long. While the move up isn't drastic, they broke one of the longest losing streaks in college football this Saturday. That alone deserves recognition. It's hard to keep playing when you aren't eligible for a bowl game. It's even harder when you've lost 10 straight games. The Eagles played their best game of the entire year, outside of their near-upset against Georgia Tech. They've come out with a statement following their win, promising further commitment to their football program. Bill O'Brien has the program's trust and needs to have a big offseason. They have a top-50 recruiting class as of now. Many of those players will need to contribute sooner rather than later. It'll take some major reconstruction before the Eagles return to ACC relevance.
Syracuse provided one last shakeup in the power rankings. They take the bottom spot for the first time all season. It's been said time and time again how depleted this team has been. Fran Brown remains one of the better coaches in the ACC and can recruit at a high level. He reshaped the team in 2024 through the portal and will likely aim to do the same in 2026. Brown brought in one of the top transfer classes that year and sits with the 26th overall recruiting class this year. He's said multiple times that he doesn't plan on staying in this bottom tier of the conference. If Steve Angeli returns with the play he had earlier this season, that aspiration could become reality for the Orange.