Virginia Tech Football: What Can East Carolina Transfer Isaiah Brown-Murray offer the Hokies?
Isaiah Brown-Murray, commonly referred to as IBM by the Virginia Tech squad is a player who is looking to make an impact for the Hokies.
After last season, when the Hokies finished 6-7, the squad saw a mass restructuring that saw the Hokies move on from defensive coordinator Chris Marve before the Hokies even took on Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
That saw star cornerback Mansoor Delane depart to LSU.
In three seasons at Virginia Tech, Delane totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
The Hokies also lost fellow corner Johnathan Pennix. Pennix played in 11 games last season, where he registered two tackles and a fumble recovery in that Mayo Bowl loss to the Gophers.
To replenish some of the talent lost in that room, new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes was fortunate to have already had Brown-Murray commit to the Hokies over a month before Siefkes was hired.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brown-Murray played 830 snaps and finished with a 74.0 grade, including an 80.4 tackling grade. He has played a lot of snaps over the past couple of seasons and should bring some experience and playmaking ability to the Hokies' secondary.
Brown-Murray spent three years as an East Carolina Pirate, and was handed a starring role after an early-season injury to Shavon Revel Jr.
In the early spring Brown-Murray spoke to the media.
"I really was looking for a better opportunity to go to the NFL, that's the ultimate goal, my dream when I got the Virginia Tech...It just felt like home, and it felt like they would be able to develop me to get to that next step."
Brown-Murray also referred to Siefkes as someone who has helped his development, despite not knowing who the future defensive coordinator for the Hokies was going to be at the time of Brown-Murray's recruitment.
"It's been really good. He has a lot of knowledge, and you could tell that he's been around football a long time. He's been great. Like he's taught me a lot and it seems like he's got a lot of belief and trust in me, so I appreciate that."