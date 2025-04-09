Virginia Tech Official Spring Game Details Announced
Saturday will mark the annual Virginia Tech spring game, with that will be the first chance for the public to view the current development of the squad.
In recent years, Hokie fans have been able to get their first look at some of the transfers added to the team, and this year will be similar. While Virginia Tech was saw 22 players hit the portal over the past couple of months, those have been replaced with 19 incoming transfers, to fill out gaps amongst the squad.
Some of the best transfers include defensive lineman Ben Bell, wideout Donavon Greene, running back Cameron Seldon, and linebacker turned edge James Djonkam.
With the recent injury news regarding quarterback Kyron Drones, Saturday will mark the chance for William "Pop" Watson or Davi Belfort to make an impression, along with freshman A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan, who could make an appearance under center.
Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website, here is how the game will run.
1st Quarter15 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
2nd Quarter12 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
Halftime15 Minutes
3rd Quarter12 Minutes (Running Clock)
4th Quarter12 Minutes (Running Clock)
Saturday will also mark a unique theme as Virginia Tech will be offering their annual spring awards, which include Most Improved, MVP, Leadership and Ultimate Teammate.
Last year's winners for each will be listed below.
- Most Improved: CB Mansoor Delane, WR Ayden Greene
- MVP: QB Kyron Drones, DT Aeneas Peebles, LB Jaden Keller (special teams)
- Leadership: DT Josh Fuga, C Kaden Moore
- Ultimate Teammate: CB Miles Ellis, RB P.J. Prioleau
This Virginia Tech spring game will not be televised on TV, rather "a one-hour show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews throughout spring ball to be shown at a later date instead," according to Virginia Tech Athletics.
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday with radio coverage provided by Bill Roth, Mike Burnop and Zach Mackey on the Virginia Tech Sports Network.
Related Links: