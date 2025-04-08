Virginia Tech Football: Notes and Quotes from Tuesday’s practice (4/8)
With the annual Virginia Tech spring game just days away, there has been an increased intensity and focus within the program, meshing transfers young players is never an easy task, but from what was said Tuesday during the teams obligatory post-practice media duties things seem to be on the right foot.
Head coach Brent Pry, quarterback William "Pop" Watson III and cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray all spoke to the media after today's practice.
Brent Pry
When can we expect Kyron Drones to be back?
" Possibly early June, but by mid June, you should be rocking rolling 100%."
Pop Watson talk.
"He's had some moments throughout the spring. But he had his best day today. You know, he's still growing in the offense, clearly. [He's] got to get away from feeling that pressure too much but uh, you know, he made a bunch of plays today."
Improvements needed after scrimmage last weekend.
"I thought it was a good day's work. We had 90 plays and, we came out to be pretty healthy and got good work. We've had too many pre-snap penalties right now. We would do something good on offense or defense and stub our toe because of the yellow flag, the stuff that's avoidable. So we got to be more disciplined from the penalty standpoint."
Pop Watson
Adjustments to new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.
"Being with Monty, I love it. He came in here and he's pushing dudes, he wants to see you play at your best every snap, and he's asking a lot out of you every day, but that's that's what we look for, so I'm excited."
What did last year teach you?
"It's helped my confidence in me and I think it's helped the confidence in the coaches around me I'm not gonna say they didn't know if I could play or not, but, you know, they probably weren't too sure you know young guys, sometimes they won't be ready for spotlight and that was a big game, to say the least, but I feel like I was out there, I was confident and I feel like my confidence rubbed off on them."
Isaiah Brown-Murray
Why Virginia Tech?
"I really was looking for a better opportunity to go to the NFL, that's the ultimate goal, my dream when I got the Virginia Tech...It just felt like home, and it felt like they would be able to develop me to get to that next step."
How do you like playing nickel?
"I love it...You're really just around the ball, you're just able to make plays, you gotta play a little man. I'm still able to play a little man, dropping zone. blitz the quarterback a little bit, so it's been pretty good."
Adjustments under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes?
"It's been really good he has a lot of knowledge and you could tell that he's been around football a long time. He's been great. Like he's taught me a lot and it seems like he's got a lot of belief and trust in me, so I appreciate that."
