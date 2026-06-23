Virginia Tech Officially Names Brian White Athletics Director, University Vice President

Virginia Tech athletics' search for a new athletic director has come to an end. The university announced Monday that Brian White has been appointed the university's new director and university vice president. White previously served as the university vice president and athletic director at Florida Atlantic for eight years, spanning from 2018 to 2026.

Before his tenure with FAU, White served as the deputy athletic director for "external relations" for Missouri from 2015 to 2018, the associate athletics director of development and chief development officer at Army West Point from 2014-15, overseer of all athletics fundraising at Tulsa in 2014 and the associate athletic director for external affairs at Louisiana Tech from 2012-14.

Per the university's release, White will "oversee Virginia Tech's 22-sport athletics department and lead the university's efforts to compete and thrive in a rapidly evolving collegiate athletics environment."

"Our search centered on identifying the right person to navigate one of the most significant periods of change in the history of college athletics and position Virginia Tech to thrive for decades to come," said university President Tim Sands in the release. "Brian brings the strategic vision, operational excellence, financial acumen and leadership presence necessary to guide a modern athletics enterprise. He understands where college athletics is headed, and he shares our belief that Virginia Tech can and should compete among the nation's elite programs."

White ushered Florida Atlantic into the American Conference, and the Owls did so after a 2022-23 season in men's basketball that saw the squad advance to the Final Four with a 35-win campaign and a conference title under head coach Dusty May, who is now the new head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

White's father Kevin served as the athletic director at Arizona State, Notre Dame and Duke from 1997 until retiring in 2021. His brother Mike also has been the head coach at Georgia and Florida, while his other brother Danny has served as Tennessee's athletic director since 2021.

"I am deeply grateful to Rector Jim Miller, President Tim Sands, Lynne Doughtie and the entire search committee for the trust they have placed in me to lead Virginia Tech Athletics," White said. "Virginia Tech is one of the distinctive brands in college athletics, and the passion of Hokie Nation, the commitment of university leadership and the momentum already underway make this an extraordinary opportunity.

“Few institutions in college athletics possess the combination of tradition, passion, institutional support and untapped potential that exists at Virginia Tech. I am excited to partner with Coach James Franklin as we continue building a championship-caliber football program. That same commitment to success will extend across all 22 sports as we work alongside our exceptional head coaches, dedicated staff and talented student-athletes to compete for championships. Together, we will pursue excellence relentlessly, strengthen our competitive position and elevate Virginia Tech Athletics to new heights."

White inherits a Virginia Tech football team that went 3-9 — though it then hired James Franklin as head coach Nov. 17. Franklin compiled a 104-45 record as head coach at Penn State and a 128-60 record all-time as a head coach.

“We are building real momentum at Virginia Tech,” said Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. “From Invest to Win, to the creation of Hokie Ventures, to the incredible philanthropic support from donors, the commitment to excellence across our university is stronger than ever. We were looking for a leader with impeccable character, along with the appetite and urgency to help our football program win at the highest levels. Brian embodies those qualities. I am confident our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will quickly appreciate his passion for Virginia Tech, commitment to excellence and relentless drive to move our program forward.

“I am excited to partner with Brian as we continue building a championship-caliber football program and creating an outstanding experience for our student-athletes. The future is bright at Virginia Tech, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together on behalf of Hokie Nation.”

White is the 12th athletic director in Virginia Tech's history, and his introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter.

Wednesday introductory news conference scheduled in Lane Stadium for new AD Brian White. That's his official start date, too. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) June 22, 2026