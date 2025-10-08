Virginia Tech On SI Q&A #2 to Run From Oct. 8-12
For the second time this year, we’re opening the floor to you — our readers — through a weeklong Virginia Tech sports Q&A. The goal is simple: to connect more directly with the Hokie community and give you a greater voice in shaping our coverage. Starting today and running throughout the week, we’ll be taking your questions on nearly anything related to Virginia Tech athletics, from football and basketball to Olympic sports, our coaching opinions and beyond. Whatever you're curious about regarding Virginia Tech athletics, we want to hear from you.
Starting today, and running through Sunday, October 12, we’ll be collecting your questions for our weeklong Virginia Tech sports Q&A. You can submit your questions through either of the following two channels:
1. Send a tweet out to me (@thomashughes_05) on Twitter. Link: X
2. Send a tweet out to @vthokiesonsi on Twitter. Link: X
If your question is appropriate (the goal is to keep the Q&A fun but respectful), we’ll do our best to include it in our coverage. Our goal is to make this Q&A not only informative, but interactive, giving you a direct line to our writing team. We’ll review all submissions, and if your question is selected, we’ll credit you by name (unless you prefer to remain anonymous) when we respond.
One important disclaimer: we will make every effort to answer questions as thoroughly and accurately as possible. However, there may be instances where we can’t provide a concrete response. A non-answer in those cases does not indicate dismissal, lack of preparation or unwillingness to engage — it simply means that the information in question is either unconfirmed, not yet available or restricted under current media and athletic department policies.
In all cases, accuracy and fairness remain the top priority. Our goal at Virginia Tech On SI is always to provide thoughtful, reliable and complete coverage.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that coverage for certain sports or events may not yet be finalized. Scheduling, credentialing and staffing decisions are ongoing processes I am currently working through that can affect the scope of what we are able to report at a given time. Our goal is always transparency and clarity; if something cannot be shared immediately, we’ll aim to follow up once it becomes accessible or officially released! Thanks for reading and I look forward to hearing your responses starting today.