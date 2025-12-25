Virginia Tech On SI to Debut New Podcast Titled "Blacksburg Blitz"

Virginia Tech On SI is launching its first standalone podcast, Blacksburg Blitz, further expanding its multimedia coverage of Virginia Tech athletics. The show will be hosted by lead editor Thomas Hughes and baseball beat writer Josh Poslusny, with the duo leading in-depth discussions across Virginia Tech athletics.

Hughes, who has served as Virginia Tech On SI’s lead editor since July, will bring an editorial perspective to the show, having anchored the team's in-person coverage of Virginia Tech football and both basketball teams. Hughes has prior experience with podcast hosting, having served as a co-host of the Burg Bros podcast in 2024. Poslusny, meanwhile, offers a beat-driven viewpoint shaped by his reporting on Virginia Tech baseball, along with experience covering football and basketball. Like Hughes, he also possesses podcast experience, having been on the Mostly Hokies show for a handful of appearances in the 2024-25 academic year.

In addition to the two primary hosts, Blacksburg Blitz will regularly feature a rotating third host drawn from Virginia Tech On SI’s pool of staff writers, allowing for varied perspectives and expertise. The podcast will also include guest appearances on select episodes, adding outside insight

Super pumped to announce that @vthokiesonsi will be starting a new podcast titled "Blacksburg Blitz". @Joshpozvt and I will be hosts of the show. More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Y4uVbTYlK7 — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) December 24, 2025

The goal of the podcast is to deliver Virginia Tech news in a timely, accessible manner while also providing unique perspectives from a variety of voices, including Virginia Tech On SI writers and, at times, athletes themselves. Coverage will span all ball sports, ranging from football and basketball to baseball and softball.

Virginia Tech On SI will also collaborate with the Mostly Hokies podcast, which is expected to lean more toward a fan-driven approach. That style will help differentiate it from Blacksburg Blitz, which is anticipated to feature a more analytics-heavy format, allowing the two shows to complement one another rather than overlap. By leaning into a more analytical framework while maintaining a strong news focus, Blacksburg Blitz aims to provide context-driven coverage that complements Virginia Tech On SI’s written reporting.

"Blacksburg Blitz, it's going to be kind of more analytical," Poslusny said in an interview with Hughes. "We're going to be going at it for more of a news angle. So, I think that that'll bring a good variety of different kinds of video and audio coverage to VT On SI."

The first episode of the podcast will release early in 2026, with additional details regarding episode scheduling and distribution to be announced at a later date.

