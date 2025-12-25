Virginia Tech On SI to Partner With "Mostly Hokies" Podcast

Virginia Tech On SI is officially partnering with the Mostly Hokies podcast in a move aimed at expanding its multimedia presence and overall coverage of Virginia Tech athletics. The collaboration will bring Virginia Tech On SI directly into the podcast space, with baseball beat writer Josh Poslusny serving as the main connection from Virginia Tech On SI to Mostly Hokies. Poslusny will provide regular analysis across a wide range of Hokies sports, including baseball, football and basketball.

‼️Mostly Hokies 12.23.25‼️



We're back!!



We discuss our new partnership with VT OnSI, the recent coaching staff hires, recruiting, and the mens basketball season so far!! Dont miss it!!@JacobMaggard6 @saturdayinsight @Joshpozvt @vthokiesonsi https://t.co/hnYwPEXeAr — 🦃 Mostly Virginia Tech 🦃 (@JagerHokie) December 24, 2025

In addition, Virginia Tech On SI lead editor Thomas Hughes is expected to make occasional appearances on the show.

The Mostly Hokies show features a rotating cast of contributors. The most recent episode, released Dec. 23, included appearances from Cole Cundiff, Blake Ferguson, Jacob Maggard, Mike Yager and Poslusny.

"We're excited to partner with Mostly Hokies and welcome them under the Virginia Tech On SI content umbrella," Hughes said. "We've been keen on upping our video content as of late and I have some other plans in the works, as well, in regard to getting on-camera appearances. I'm excited about where Virginia Tech On SI is going in general."

Poslusny echoed the sentiment, having joined Virginia Tech On SI in October. Poslusny voiced similar enthusiasm about the collaboration and the platform’s direction, aligning with the broader push toward expanded multimedia and on-camera content.

"I initially worked with mostly Hokies during my first semester as a freshman in college, even into the second semester," Poslusny, a sophomore at Radford University, said. "I took a step back that second semester when I started covering baseball more frequently and just kind of didn't have time for it at certain points. But once I joined the staff here at VT On SI, I decided to be a good idea talking with Thomas to to reach out to that podcast I used to work with and talk to them about joining on. Got them in contact with [publisher Jackson Caudell]. And here we are."

Mostly Hokies will be one of two podcast shows affiliated with Virginia Tech On SI; the second — Blacksburg Blitz — will be a standalone show hosted by Hughes and Poslusny.

"Mostly Hokies, is going to be more kind of more opinion based, more fan-driven," Poslusny said. "Blacksburg Blitz, it's going to be kind of more analytical. We're going to be going at it [with Blacksburg Blitz] for more of a news angle. So, I think that'll bring a good variety of different kinds of video and audio coverage to VT On SI."

Virginia Tech's next game is Dec. 31, where the men's basketball team hosts Virginia at 2 p.m. ET. At the time of writing, it is unknown when the next Mostly Hokies episode will be.

More Virginia Tech News: