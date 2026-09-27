Virginia Tech Postgame Quotes That Matter From James Franklin After Win Over Boston College

Virginia Tech football emerged victorious 21-14 in a come-from-behind victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here are the five most pertinent notes and quotes from head coach James Franklin's post-game press conference.

No. 1: Franklin sees value in winning ugly.

Franklin's assessment captured the conflicting emotions surrounding Virginia Tech's afternoon in Chestnut Hill. The Hokies struggled to establish separation against a Boston College team coming off a two-win campaign, but they demonstrated an ability to overcome adversity that hadn't been required during their first three victories. The Hokies had won their first three games by a margin of 152-50. Saturday's game was the first determined by a single score.

"There's part of me that's going to say this wasn't the prettiest win, but there's part of me that says it was as pretty as it gets," Franklin said.

Franklin repeatedly described the result as a gutsy road win, emphasizing that teams must find ways to prevail under challenging circumstances throughout a season.

No. 2: In Franklin's eyes, running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. has gotten faster despite gaining 20-plus pounds.

Overton's 209-yard performance was the centerpiece of Virginia Tech's comeback, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown run to give the Hokies the lead in the fourth quarter. Overton totaled 159 rushing yards in the second half.

"When I got here, Jeff was 185 pounds," Franklin said. "[Now], he's 207 pounds. So, he's put on that type of weight in a short period of time and hasn't lost a step. And I make the argument he's actually gotten faster."

Franklin credited the running back, strength staff and nutritionists for his physical development, noting that the additional weight hasn't compromised his explosiveness. Overton became Virginia Tech's first 200-yard rusher since Bhayshul Tuten accomplished the feat against Boston College in 2024.

No. 3. The offensive line delivered despite significant personnel challenges.

Virginia Tech's offensive line faced a difficult assignment even before the weather became a factor: Left tackle Justin Terry and right guard Montavious Cunningham were both unavailable, while fellow guard Brody Meadows was banged up and left midway through the game. Michael Troutman III made his first career start, while Layth Ghannam shifted to left tackle for part of the game.

"We're down two starters [in Terry and Cunningham]," Franklin said. "Troutman comes in and starts his first game of his college career and battles. Howland's in there battling his tail off. Layth was playing out of position some of the game."

No. 4: In Franklin's eyes, Marlion Jackson made the most of his opportunity.

Franklin singled out Jackson as another player whose contribution proved vital to the comeback. The Louisiana Tech transfer had caught one pass prior to Saturday; against the Eagles, he caught three passes for 41 yards. He started his first game for the Hokies with wide receiver Ayden Greene out.

"You don't know when your number's going to get called and he gets an opportunity," Franklin said. "AG was not available today; [Jackson] steps in and plays his tail off."

The head coach also suggested that Jackson's performance could be the beginning of something bigger, saying it wouldn't surprise him if the receiver ultimately enjoyed a huge season.

No. 5: Virginia Tech delivered the fourth-quarter finish Franklin wanted.

The Hokies trailed 14-6 following McKenzie's fourth-quarter touchdown, but their response included timely offensive execution and a crucial two-point conversion. Franklin explained that the conversion resulted from a check at the line of scrimmage, with Virginia Tech adjusting back to a running play and generating the necessary push. The Hokies were outscored 27-18 across the second halves of their previous two games.

"We finished strong today in the fourth quarter and we hadn't necessarily done that," he said.

Against Boston College, Virginia Tech's starters had to deliver under pressure. They did, turning what appeared to be a frustrating conference opener into the Hokies' fourth consecutive victory. Virginia Tech's season continues against Pitt on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest will be available on ESPN.