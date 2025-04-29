When Will Virginia Tech End Their First Round NFL Draft Drought?
2025 marked the fourth straight year Virginia Tech has been without a first-round selection. This is the program's longest drought since 1997.
The Hokies had five players picked this year, but they were all day-three selections. Some analysts were higher on players like Bhayshul Tuten, Dorian Strong, and Aeneas Peebles than NFL teams were. Fans unfamiliar with the scouting process at the pro level may question how Antwaun Powell-Ryland fell into the sixth. Despite being the most productive pass-rusher in D1 football the last two years, testing and measurements flew him down among a talented defensive line class.
So the question remains, when will the maroon and orange produce a top-32 player? Some may say that if this year's pool talent wasn't the one to do it, then it may be wishful thinking. There's still a fighting chance the Hokies can end this soon
Out of the Woodson
The Hokies have had some notoriety for producing linebackers. One of their latest first-rounders was Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds. Woodson would need some more development, but he was a starter for the Hokies in just his second year on campus.
Woodson was second on the team in tackles as a first-time starter. He's shown flashes as a rusher with two sacks and looked effective as a run stopper with 7.5 tackles for loss. The more reps he got, the more his instincts became hardened. You could see the game slowly click for Woodson as the season went on. He had two of his best games to end the year against Duke and Virginia. His athletic traits also give him the ability to run sideline-to-sideline better than anyone else on the depth chart.
His athletic traits could leave scouts infatuated with Woodson's game. As next season awaits, Woodson is expected to make strides as a starter. He's slowly becoming one of the better inside linebackers in the ACC. With Sam Siefkes at the helm, his development could skyrocket him up draft boards.
All Eyes on Copeland
This is your sign to invest into Kemari Copeland while you still can.
Copeland was one of the more intriguing additions to the Hokies' roster last year. After spending his first year at Army West Point before moving to the JUCO level, Copeland was talked up as one of the best athletes on the defensive line. He made an immediate impact during summer workouts when he broke the school record for squats.
This garnered attention from some of the greatest defensive linemen the game has seen. Former All-Pro defensive tackles J.J. Watt and Gerald McCoy praised Copeland for the achievement on X. Copeland has gotten the NFL stamp of approval from some phenomenal talent, now, he needs the production.
His athletic traits alone could be enough for a team to take him higher in the draft. If he can put together the campaigns his physicality supports, Copeland could make some serious noise. It's tough to know what he'll be with Siefkes now in charge, but earning the Defensive MVP award for the spring is a big step in the right direction.
Flashback to 2001
No, I'm not about to compare one of the team's current quarterbacks to Mike Vick. That's unfair to their development and, honestly, unrealistic to do. However, the impact Vick left on this program can be repeated.
This current group of QBs has a lot of potential. Kyron Drones has flashed plenty, but likely doesn't have enough time to prove he's one of the best in next year's class. Pop Watson had an unbelievable end to the 2024 season. He still has plenty left to learn from a game management aspect, but the upside with his mobility and arm is through the roof. Then there's the young guns.
A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan were fun prospects to watch in high school. Ryan has good athleticism, but is the more developed passer between the two. He has a touch to his throws that you could watch on replay all day. He can also make plays outside the pocket, both as an improviser and scrambler. Brand is a big-time athlete. He was the best player in South Carolina his senior year and had an outstanding number throughout his career. He's a gifted runner with a frame that's hard to bring down in stride. He's very raw as a passer, though.
Development is going to be key for all of these guys. They all have athleticism that can advance them to that upper echelon. The catch is that isn't coming anytime soon. This first round drought will likely continue next year, but there's some potential scattered across this roster fans and scouts alike should buy in to.
If the Hokies were to see the first round again, it could be by producing a prospect at one of the most important positions.