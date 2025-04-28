Former Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Ali Jennings Receives Minicamp Invite From Green Bay Packers
After going undrafted over the weekend, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings has received a minicamp invite from the Green Bay Packers.
Jennings bounced between multiple programs in his collegiate career. He committed to West Virginia to start his career and got to work early. He made three starts in his freshman year and logged snaps in 19 total games as a Mountaineer. He sought more opportunities when he entered the transfer portal and moved to Old Dominion.
Jennings was the leader of the pack for the Monarchs. He began seeing his first work as a full-time starter and made the most of it. He recorded his first 1,000 yard season and five touchdowns. He put up one of the best season by a wide receiver in school history in 2021. 2022 saw the same success, with Jennings putting up 959 yards and nine touchdowns. His success came with effiencency, averaging over 17 yards per reception in both seasons in Norfolk.
He earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt First Team before announcing his final appearance in the transfer portal. Here, Jennings would find his final home in Blacksburg. Jennings had massive expectations alongside a competitive wideout room. He bursted onto the scene for Virginia Tech with a 72 yard, two touchdown performance against his old team in the Hokies' home opener.
A week later, Jennings would unfortunately see his season come to an end. The road to 2023 was not an easy one. The quarterback that he came into Blacksburg with was no longer there. Jennings never got his shot to shine with Kyron Drones until their first 2024 bout against Vanderbilt.
It was like he never left. A 62-yard touchdown highlighted his day as he led the receiving core in the last-minute OT loss. Jennings would see more injury troubles in 2024, limiting his production significantly. Jennings still managed to have some big performances to end the season though. He exploded against Duke with a 158 yard outing accompanied with a 65-yard recieving touchdown.
Jennings' pre-draft process was perhaps the most important out of the recievers declared. He had one of the best resumes prior to coming to Virginia Tech, but left a lot on the table.
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 205 lbs
40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (Unofficial)
Broad Jump: 9'10"
"I've got my energy back," Ali Jennings said at his pro day. "I feel like I'm moving better overall. A long season wears down on you."
Felix Green of NFLDraftBuzz.com said this about Jennings.
"The tape shows a nuanced route runner with soft hands and a knack for finding holes in zone coverage. While not a burner, this wideout displays enough long speed to threaten vertically and the body control to adjust to off-target throws. His ability to create separation at the top of routes and secure catches in traffic could translate well to a slot role at the next level.
Durability red flags will give NFL front offices pause. Two consecutive season-ending injuries raise questions about long-term availability. Additionally, this prospect lacks the ideal frame and play strength to consistently win on the outside against press coverage in the pros. Special teams value will be crucial for earning a roster spot and carving out an offensive role."
Below is Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network's profile on Jennings.
"Concerns remain about his overall explosiveness post-ankle injury last fall and his consistency from year to year. Finding a happy median in his play, as well as staying available, will assist in finalizing his prospect profile. Jennings also has room to add muscle mass. While he isn’t afraid to stick his face in the mud as a run blocker, added bulk will help in sealing corners on perimeter runs.
Overall, Jennings’ profile remains fluid following his injury last fall. However, he’s a player whose game should have a decent spotlight considering the talent around him in Blacksburg. His creativity after the catch and easy hands showcase a player worth adding to a wide receivers’ room, should he remain healthy."
