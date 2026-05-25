Wake Forest NCAA Baseball Tournament Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

The college baseball regular season and the conference tournaments are behind us. For 64 teams, the Road to Omaha begins now. Over the next two weekends, we will live through the exhilarating games of the Regionals and Super Regionals. By this time, two weeks from now, we will know the eight teams headed to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in mid-June.

For the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (38-19, 16-14 ACC), we know that if they want to return to the Greatest Show on Dirt, they will have to go on the road for the Regionals round. If they make it out of the Regionals, barring surprises, they will most likely have to travel for the Super Regional round as well.

Let this article be your guide to follow the Deacs through the NCAA Tournament. We will keep you updated on the schedule, bracket, and more.

This article will be updated as soon as the Regional brackets are announced. Further updates will happen as games are played. Bookmark this page. You will want to visit it frequently over the next few weeks.

How Do Teams Make The College World Series?

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; The 2022 before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Road to Omaha begins with the Regionals round - 16 separate double-elimination round-robin tournaments at host sites across the country from Friday, May 29, through Monday, June 1. Then comes the Super Regionals, which will be Friday, June 5, through Monday, June 8. The eight winners of the Super Regionals advance to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.

NCAA Baseball Regionals Structure

Wake Forest infielder Austin Hawke (9) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday, May 29, through Monday, June 1

The selection committee will seed the top 32 teams, which is new this year. In past tournaments, the committee seeded only the top 16 teams, which were the regional hosts. This year, they will also rank the No. 2 seeds in each regional.

There are four teams in each Regional. In the first round, the No. 1 seed plays the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed plays the No. 3 seed. Then we get into "winners brackets" and "losers brackets." A team must lose two games over the weekend to be eliminated. After the double-elimination process, one team will emerge as the Regional winner.

The game structure is as follows:

Game 1: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

Game 2: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): If Game 5 winner also wins Game 6

Super Regionals Structure

Friday, June 5 through Monday, June 8

The 16 Regional winners will play each other in the Super Regionals. Each Super Regional is two teams that play a best-of-three series. The winner of the national No. 1 seed Regional will play the winner of the national No. 16 seed Regional. The No. 2 seed Regional winner plays the No. 15 seed Regional winner, and so on.

The winner of each Super Regional will advance to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.

College World Series Structure

Friday, June 12, through Thursday, June 18

The College World Series format is a combination of the Regionals and Super Regionals. To begin with, we have two brackets. Each bracket once again plays a double-elimination round robin, just like the Regionals. Winners from regions 1/16, 8/9, 5/12, and 4/13 are grouped into one bracket. Winners from regions 2/15, 7/10, 6/11, and 3/14 are grouped into the other bracket

Saturday, June 20, through Monday June 22

The winners of each bracket then meet for a best-of-three series to determine the national championship.