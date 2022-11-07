2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mike Brey was happy to be back in the NCAA Tournament last season © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Mike Brey (23rd season)

2021 in Review

Record: 24-11 (15-5)

ACC Finish: 2nd place

KenPom Ranking: 38 (28 Offense, 69 Defense)

ACC Tournament: 87-80 L vs Virginia Tech

NCAA Tournament: 89-87 W vs Rutgers, 78-64 W vs Alabama, 59-53 L vs Texas Tech

READ: Wake Forest Basketball Preview

Mike Brey’s group was 3-4 heading into a home matchup against No. 10 Kentucky. Notre Dame won 66-62, a victory that would end up helping the Fighting Irish squeeze into the NCAA Tournament field in the First Four.

The Fighting Irish came in 2nd in the ACC with a 15-5 record. They did luck out with an easy conference schedule - they didn’t have to play at Duke or at North Carolina, and they only played Miami and Wake Forest once. From Dec. 20-Feb. 16, the Irish played elite basketball, winning 15 of 17 contests.

They ran into a desperate and red-hot Virginia Tech team in the ACC Tournament and lost 87-80. In March Madness, Notre Dame battled their way to a gutsy 89-87 double overtime win over Rutgers to join the field of 64. They kept rolling with a 78-84 win over Alabama before letting one slip away against Texas Tech in a chance to reach the Sweet 16. Blake Wesley, the star freshman who the San Antonio Spurs took with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft, was outstanding all season, but he turned the ball over three possessions in a row at the end of that game.

Notre Dame was a great offensive team last year — they shot 39.6% from downtown which led the ACC and was top 15 in the country. Wesley blossoming into a star and leading the team in scoring as a freshman ranked outside the top 120 was a pretty incredible story. The transfer portal addition of Paul Atkinson from Yale was a perfect fit. Brey had the roster to get back into the NCAA Tournament and make some noise, and that’s exactly what they did.

#5 Cormac Ryan celebrates after drilling a three-pointer in the NCAA Tournament © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Virginia Basketball Preview

Projected Starting Lineup

Fr. G JJ Starling (6-4, 200 lbs)

Gr. G Marcus Hammond (6-4, 188)

Gr. G Cormac Ryan (6-5, 195)

Gr. G Dane Goodwin (6-6, 214)

Gr. F Nate Laszewski (6-10, 230)

Off the Bench

Gr. G Trey Wertz (6-5, 193)

Fr. F Ven-Allen Lubin (6-8, 226)

Fr. F Dom Campbell (6-9, 268)

Jr. F Matt Zona (6-9, 242)

Jr. G Tony Sanders Jr. (6-7, 215)

So. G J.R. Konieczny (6-7, 202)

Gr. G Robby Carmondy (6-4, 205)

The aforementioned Atkinson and Wesley were key pieces, along with point guard Prentiss Hubb. Four key players are back, though, and Brey brings in a big time freshman and a sneaky good add in the portal.

Guard Dane Goodwin enters his fifth season in South Bend and is coming off of a Third Team All-ACC selection. Goodwin has increased his scoring average in three straight seasons and averaged 13.6 points per game last season on an impressive 50/46/82 split (FG%, 3PT%, FT%). Goodwin is a skilled wing scorer who lets the game come to him and can get to the basket in addition to being a lights-out shooter.

#23 Dane Goodwin attacks the basket vs Clemson © Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Cormac Ryan is also back and will look to continue to build off of his red hot end to last season. He’s been one of the most underrated players in the league for two years now, but he turned heads by dropping 29 points in the tournament win over Alabama and earned some well-deserved credit. Ryan wasn’t a big factor for a large chunk of ACC play — he didn’t score over seven points in a game from Jan. 8 - Feb. 9. But for the final 11 games of the season his minutes saw an uptick, and Ryan averaged 14 points per game across that span. More than just a deadeye three-point shooter (40.9 3PT%), Ryan has become a much more complete offensive player. And even with his thin frame he’s a fantastic perimeter defender.

Big man Nate Laszewski is another graduate student back for more action. Laszewski averaged 9.3 points per game and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% from long range. With Atkinson gone, Notre Dame loses their go-to post scorer, so Laszewski will need to step up and fill that role. He’s the only proven commodity in the frontcourt, so he’ll play big minutes. He needs to rebound the ball at a high level this season, and stay out of foul trouble against the handful of teams in this league with great big men.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Wertz is another experienced player entering his fifth year. Wertz (4.0 PPG, 2.0 AST) is a solid guard who can come in off the bench and play within the offense. He didn’t score more than 12 points in a game last season but he’s a capable playmaker who makes good decisions.

Wesley came out of nowhere as an unheralded freshman, but a similar type of season will be necessary from JJ Starling to keep this Notre Dame team in the upper echelon of the conference. Starling is the No. 22 player in the freshman class according to 247sports. The five-star is an explosive 6-4 combo guard who can shoot it from deep and is tough to stay in front of. Brey has raved about his passing ability as well.

Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond is — you guessed it — another graduate student on this very old Notre Dame team. The lefty guard can really score the basketball — he averaged 18.1 points per game last season. In two games against high competition last year, Hammond scored 25 and 22 respectively against Xavier and Ohio State. Notre Dame is loaded with capable perimeter scorers.

The main question for this team is the depth behind Wertz. Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin jumps out as the next guy ready to contribute. Lubin is another top 100 recruit, a 6-8, 220-lb. forward who will be able to make an impact with his defense and rebounding off the bench.

Brey doesn’t usually go deep into his bench, but there are a few other guys that can be involved. Junior forward Matt Zona has barely seen action in his two seasons in South Bend. He could be the next big in line when Laszewski is in foul trouble. Similarly, junior guard Tony Sanders Jr. has barely played in two seasons under Brey. He’s an outstanding athlete, so maybe two years of development have gotten him ready to contribute. Sophomore guard J.R. Konieczny and graduate guard Robby Carmody are also returning players who will have to fight to earn minutes.

The other freshman in the incoming class is Dominick Campbell, a 6-8, 260-lb. big man. He’s fast and powerful for his size and is a capable passer and shooter as well. However, he’s likely still a year away from seeing meaningful minutes.

READ: Florida State Basketball Preview

ACC Prediction: 6th place

If Starling can live up to even some of the hype, this team will be very dangerous offensively once again. The starting lineup will be tough for a lot of teams with a shooting big man in Laszewski surrounded by four perimeter scores and playmakers.

This is a veteran team who will be smart with the ball and won’t beat themselves. The way to beat them is to expose their weaknesses on the defensive end and on the glass. I do see Notre Dame struggling in games where teams run their offenses through a bruising post man, like Pitt or Louisville. To make up for their lack of size and physicality, the Fighting Irish are going to need to be very connected defensively.

If Goodwin, Ryan, Hammond and newcomer Wesley can all blend together, this will be one of the elite backcourts in the conference. I do have my concerts about depth and defense, but Brey has enough offensive talent and experience to take his guys dancing once again.

When does Notre Dame play Wake Forest?

Feb. 4: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Feb. 25: Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content