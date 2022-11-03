2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Virginia Cavaliers

Tony Bennett looks to bounce back after a down year © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (14th season)

2021 in Review

Record: 21-14 (12-8)

ACC Finish: 6th place

KenPom Ranking: 72 (85 Offense, 59 Defense)

ACC Tournament: 51-50 W vs Louisville, 63-43 L vs North Carolina

NIT: 60-57 W vs Miss. St, 71-69 OT W vs North Texas, 52-51 L vs St. Bonaventure

Last season was Tony Bennett’s worst since 2013. Virginia had made each of the last seven NCAA Tournaments, but ended up in the NIT this past March. From 2014-2020, Virginia was ranked inside the top 10 of KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating. They fell to 36th in 2020-21 and all the way down to 59th last season. Virginia still had the best scoring defense in the ACC (60.1 PPG), but that was more attributed to their slow pace of play than being elite on that end of the floor. Offensively, Virginia struggled mightily shooting from long range. The only team that hit fewer threes than them in the conference last season was lowly Pittsburgh.

Virginia opened the season with a home loss to Navy (KP 184), and they only managed to score 49 points in a loss to James Madison (KP 227). The Cavaliers lost eight ACC games, including five defeats by eight or more points. Their bubble hopes were still alive in February, but UVA went on to lose three of their next four games. The highlight of the season was a game winner from Reece Beekman to take down No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Feb. 12.

Virginia lost by 20 to North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals and accepted an invitation to the NIT. After beating Mississippi State, they faced off against the only team that played at a slower pace than them according to KenPom’s adjusted tempo stat - North Texas. The Cavaliers escaped the Mean Green before falling by one point to St. Bonaventure.

The fact that a 6th-place ACC finish was a down year highlights the high standard that Bennett has set for this program. Excellence is expected, and all signs point to it returning this season.

#0 Kihei Clark celebrates with teammates #2 Reece Beekman and #21 Kadin Shedrick © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Duke Basketball Preview

2022 Outlook:

Who’s Out: Kody Stattman, Igor Milicic Jr. (Charlotte)

Who’s In: Ben Vander Plas (Ohio), Isaac Traudt, Isaac McNeely, Leon Bond, Ryan Dunn

Projected Starting Lineup

Gr. G Kihei Clark (5-10, 167 lbs)

Jr. G Reece Beekman (6-3, 190)

Sr. G Armaan Franklin (6-4, 200)

Gr. F Jayden Gardner (6-6, 233)

Sr. C Francisco Caffaro (7-1, 254)

Off the Bench

Jr. F Kadin Shedrick (6-11, 231)

Gr. F Ben Vander Plas (6-8, 236)

Fr. G Ryan Dunn (6-8, 208)

So. G Taine Murray (6-5, 205)

Fr. G Isaac McKneely (6-4, 179)

Fr. G/F Leon Bond III (6-5, 200)

Fr. F Isaac Traudt (6-10, 229)

READ: Miami Basketball Preview

Virginia returns their top six scorers, made a big addition in the transfer portal and boasts the No. 13 ranked freshman class according to 247sports.

Kihei Clark is the new “that guy’s been in college forever”. Clark was a key piece off the bench for Virginia when they won the National Title in 2019, and is now entering his fourth straight year of serving as Tony Bennett’s floor general. Clark (10.0 PPG, 4.4 AST) is the heartbeat of this team and rarely gets subbed off the floor. His passing ability, decision making, and defensive intensity have always been his main strengths. Clark attempted 156 three balls last season, and he had never taken more than 96 in a season before that. If he can convert at a higher rate (.346 3PT%), it will be a big boost to this offense.

Three-point shooting is an x-factor for this team. Wing Armaan Franklin transferred in from Indiana last year and was supposed to help in that category after shooting 42.4% in 2020-21. Franklin (11.1 PPG) was underwhelming from long-range last season, only converting on 29.6% while he attempted over five per contest. Whatever was to blame for Franklin’s extended slump, he’ll need to break out of it for this season. He did end the season on a positive note, converting 12/23 of his three-point attempts in the NIT.

Jayden Gardner made the All-ACC Third Team last season after transferring in from East Carolina. Gardner (15.3 PPG, 6.4 REB) is a unique player with an old school style. He can score in myriad ways on the interior, and uses his 233-lb. frame to create for himself even though he’s undersized at his position at 6-6. He’s got great touch from the midrange, but struggles to shoot it from deep.

READ: Florida State Preview

Reece Beekman received my vote for ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season. Beekman (8.2 PPG, 3.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL) showed improvement in every category from his freshman to sophomore year, and I expect him to continue that ascension in 2022-23. The kid flat out has juice. He’s got great vision and is a nuisance on defense. If he can continue expanding his offensive game I think he could carve out a career in the NBA.

#2 Reece Beekman drives to the basket in the ACC Tournament vs Louisville © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fransisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick are back and will continue to rotate at the five spot. Both bigs have been in the program for three plus years, and play fairly simplistic roles. Hedge hard on ball screens, set good screens on offense and finish at the rim. I can’t remember a time either of these guys took a shot that wasn’t a dunk, layup or baby hook. Caffaro (4.3 PPG, 4.6 REB) has an inch or two and a year of experience on Shedrick (6.9 PPG, 5.1 REB), but Kadin is more athletic. They each started at least 15 games last season, so it’ll be interesting to see who Bennett rolls with more to start the season.

Ben Vander Plas made a name for himself with a big performance in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 as a member of the Ohio Bobcats. And guess who Vander Plas and the Bobcats upset as a No. 13 seed in the first round — none other than the Virginia Cavaliers. Vander Plas (14.3 PPG, 6.8 REB, 3.1 AST) is a skilled stretch four who can light it up from deep. The adjustment for him will be to rebound and defend at a level that Bennett demands. He might start the season on the bench so that the starting five can stay the same as last year, but his shooting ability adds a much needed dimension. He’ll be a key piece.

#5 Ben Vander Plas takes a three point shot against Virginia in the 2021 NCAA Tournament © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore Taine Murray is a 6-5 guard from New Zealand who only saw a little bit of meaningful action as a freshman. Murray can shoot the ball from deep but will need to step up defensively if he wants to find minutes with a talented freshman class coming in.

The headliner of the class is Isaac McKneely, a 6-4 guard who was the Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia his last two years in high school. McKneely is the most ready to contribute. He’s a good athlete who can shoot the ball, and he seems more prepared than Murray at the moment. Isaac Traudt is a skilled 6-9 forward who likely won’t be involved much this year with Vander Plas and Gardner owning that position.

Athletic wings Leon Bond and Ryan Dunn are the other incoming freshmen. Even though he wasn’t ranked as highly, Dunn seems more ready to contribute right away due to his defensive ability.

READ: Florida State Basketball Preview

ACC Prediction: 3rd place

Tony Bennett has proven time and time again that he knows how to build an elite team. The defensive connectivity and discipline of his teams make them a unique matchup, and they don’t beat themselves. Last year, the team wasn’t as talented as usual. But with everybody important back and some key additions, I definitely expect a step forward.

This team boasts experience, depth, and some unique talent. Jayden Gardner is a matchup nightmare and can score the basketball down low in so many different ways. He’s a sleeper pick for first team All-ACC. Kihei Clark’s decision making and experience are invaluable, and if he and Armaan Franklin can shoot the ball better this year, their offense could be a lot more potent. Reece Beekman could be the defensive player of the year in the conference, and I expect him to keep building on his potential. Vander Plas gives Bennett the big man who can stretch the floor that he was missing last year, and Caffaro and Shedrick are very solid role players. If McKneely or one of the other young guys can add some more depth, this team will be a complete one.

I’m confident that this team will finish at the top of the ACC and earn a double bye in the conference tournament. As always, this team’s ability to make a deep run in March Madness will come down for their ability to score almost as well as they defend.

When does Virginia play Wake Forest?

January 21st: Virginia at Wake Forest