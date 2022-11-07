2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Syracuse Orange

Longtime Syracuse head coach JIm Boeheim patrols the sideline © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (47th season)

2021 Year in Review

Record: 16-17 (9-11)

ACC Finish: 9th place

KenPom Ranking: 69 (15 offense, 207 defense)

ACC Tournament: 96-57 W vs Florida State, 88-79 L vs Duke

It was a rough year for legendary coach Jim Boeheim. He finished with a losing record for the first time in his career. Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier were two talented players who surprisingly transferred in the offseason, which put a lot of pressure on his kids to score the ball at a high level. When I say his kids, I don’t just mean his players, I mean specifically Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim.

Anchored by his sons, the Orange boasted a dangerous offense that placed 15th in KenPom. So why did Syracuse finish with a losing record? The 2-3 defense was pretty horrendous, finishing outside the top 200 in KenPom. From 2010-2016 (and in 2018), Syracuse was inside the top 20 in defensive efficiency. It’s the key to his teams, and last year he didn’t have the length, athleticism or physicality to make the zone a defense that teams were scared of. Losing starting big man Jesse Edwards to injury at the beginning of February was a brutal blow. Making things worse, it happened when Syracuse was on a four-game win streak.

The Orange closed out the season with four-straight losses, none stinging more than a 10-point blown lead with just over two minutes remaining at home to Miami.

Nobody likes to play Syracuse in March, and that rang true once again in the ACC Tournament. The Orange eviscerated Florida State in the opener 96-57, but the win was tainted by Buddy Boeheim getting suspended for throwing a “punch” at FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes. The ACC suspended him for the next game, which was against Duke. Syracuse gave the Blue Devils a real scare, but without Buddy they weren’t able to pull out a win.

#11 Joe Girard is Syracuse's leading returning scorer © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Outlook:

Who’s Out: Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider, Bourama Sidibe and Frank Anselem (Georgia)

Who’s In: Judah Mintz, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Qadir Copeland, Mounir Hima (Duquesne), Maliq Brown and Peter Carey

Projected Starting Lineup:

Sr. G Joe Girard III (6-1, 190)

Fr. G Judah Mintz (6-3,172)

Fr. F Chris Bell (6-7, 180)

So. F Benny Williams (6-9, 208)

Sr. C Jesse Edwards (6-11, 230)

Off the Bench:

Fr. G Justin Taylor (6-6, 205)

Fr. G Quadir Copeland (6-6, 203)

Sr. G Symir Torrence (6-3, 195)

Fr. F Maliq Brown (6-8, 213)

So. C Mounir Hima (6-11, 230)

Fr. C Peter Carey (6-11. 200)

The losses hurt. The Boeheims and Cole Swider — now on the Los Angeles Lakers — averaged a combined 46.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. Their ability to stretch the defense made this offense so potent last season.

Still at ‘Cuse spacing the floor is senior guard Joe Girard, a confident shooter who can get red-hot in a millisecond. He was fourth in the ACC with 89 made threes, and he did that while shooting at a 40.3% clip. Girard (13.8 PPG) will have the ultimate green light once again. He contributes in other ways; Girard averaged 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Most importantly, he’ll have to step up and be a leader on this incredibly young team.

The other key returnee is the aforementioned Jesse Edwards, who took huge strides in his junior season. He started in each of the 24 games he played last season, and averaged 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He does a great job manning the middle of the zone and has nice touch around the basket. He’ll be a big piece for this team.

#14 Jesse Edwards took a big step forward last season © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The other two returnees are forward Benny Williams and guard Symir Torrence, who were solid in limited action. Williams is expected to take a big step forward. The sophomore is long and athletic at 6-9, and will be a plus defender in the zone. He only scored in double figures once as a freshman, but he’s got the talent to put up points. He was the No. 32 ranked recruit on 247Sports for a reason last year.

Torrence transferred in from Marquette last season and was a regular off the bench, but didn't play big minutes. The 6-3 senior guard is hesitant to shoot it from deep — he only attempted eight threes last season. He displayed intriguing flashes as a playmaker thrust into key roles in the ACC Tournament games. He recorded nine assists in the win over Florida State and an impressive 11 in the loss to Duke.

The X-factor for this team is highly-touted freshman Judah Mintz. The 6-3, 172-lb freshman out of the infamous Oak Hill Academy is a super talented guard. He’s a crafty ball handler who loves to create for himself and score in the midrange. Mintz can really score the ball, and he’s going to be thrust into an important role immediately.

Mintz is the headliner of a six-person freshman class, ranked the 19th best nationally according to 247sports. On the wing, 6-6 Justin Taylor and 6-7 Chris Bell will be involved right off the bat. Taylor is a capable shooter and a decent athlete. He’s ranked outside the top 100, but he has the chops to start right away. So does Bell, who boasts great length and a nice outside shot as well.

Quadir Copeland is another intriguing freshman, a 6-6 guard who does a great job getting into the lane and setting up his teammates. Copeland and Torrence are capable ball handlers who should take pressure off Mintz and allow Girard to play more off the ball.

Maliq Brown is another forward who brings athleticism and length to the bottom of the zone. Williams has a year of experience on him but Brown will look to push him.

Backing up Edwards at the five spot will be Mounir Hima, a 6-11 transfer from Duquesne. He wasn’t super involved for the Dukes as a freshman, averaging less than 10 minutes per game. The final freshman is another five, Peter Carey. He’ll be in a reserve role this year and will look to develop behind Edwards.

ACC Prediction: 9th place

I have a difficult time going lower than this with a Boeheim coached team. He seems to think this year’s team is better and deeper, and I’m going to trust him on that. Boeheim’s sons were fantastic players, but I do think there is a benefit to moving forward from that era and mixing new people into the fold.

The thing about Boeheim teams is they really don’t need to be deep. But with this huge freshman class, he’s got a lot of talent to work with. I still think he will keep a tight rotation and give guys big minutes, but my point is more that he has enough bodies that he will find the best way to maximize his group. Edwards, Girard and Mintz are locks to be key pieces, but the supporting roles are generally up for grabs.

With Edwards back and the Boeheim’s out, this team will be more athletic and physical on defense. Syracuse will need to rebound much better than they did last season as well — teams grabbed an offensive rebound on 30.9% of the Orange’s defensive possessions.

I do expect this team to improve a lot as this season progresses. Even if Mintz is as good as advertised, he can’t be the only freshman that makes a big impact for Syracuse to get back to dancing in March Madness. Copeland, Taylor, Bell and Brown all are capable, and Boeheim needs to get these guys to grow up fast.

