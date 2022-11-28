ACC vs Big Ten Challenge: Day 1 Previews and Predictions

As part of the 24th annual Big 10-ACC Challenge, Wake Forest basketball travels to Madison on Tuesday to take on the 6-1 Wisconsin Badgers. While the Big 10 is off to a solid start this season, the ACC has struggled. The conference is 67-34 overall, but only 5-16 against power five opponents. Demon Deacon fans know from last season that it’s much easier to make the tournament in March when the conference can provide higher quality wins. This week’s face-off against the Big 10 looms large as an opportunity to improve the ACC’s overall standing.

All 14 teams in the Big 10 take part in this week’s competition– unfortunately, one of the ACC’s best teams, NC State, is the odd team out for the ACC following their last-place finish a year ago. Each day this week, we’ll preview and pick the matchups– starting with the two games tipping off this evening.

Minnesota (4-2) @ Virginia Tech (6-1)

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Line: Virginia Tech -12

Total: 130.5

After finishing 13-17 a year ago, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a rough start in 2022. One of just three Big Ten teams with multiple losses this season, they went to overtime in order to take down California Baptist and beat 2-5 Western Michigan by only one point. The loss of transfer Parker Fox to a preseason knee injury has proven detrimental in year two of coach Ben Johnson’s tenure. Even with the early struggles, however, there is real talent on this roster. ACC fans will recognize former North Carolina Tar Heel Dawson Garcia, the 8th leading scorer in the Big Ten at 15.8 points per game. And Jamison Battle who averaged 17.5 points per game for the Gophers last season, has two games under his belt now after missing action early this season with an injury.

Virginia Tech once again looks like a dangerous team – their only loss on the season was a two-point upset over a Charleston team who held a second half lead over North Carolina. Hunter Cattoor and Justyn Mutts are the two starters back from last year’s ACC Tournament champions. After playing just 12 minutes per game as a freshman last season, point guard Sean Pedulla is the Hokies’ leading scorer, averaging 17.1 per contest. Virginia Tech also has a quality win against Penn State (33rd in KenPom) this season – a Big Ten opponent much stronger than the one they face in this conference challenge.

The Pick: Virginia Tech -12

This week’s inter-conference challenge is full of interesting matchups, but this is not one of them. The Hokies are 35th in the country in KenPom while Minnesota comes in at 154th. Virginia Tech is the much sharper team on both ends so I'll take them to cover the spread.

Score Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Minnesota 54

Pitt (4-3) @ Northwestern (5-1)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Line: Northwestern -8.5

Despite losing top big-man Pete Nance to UNC in the transfer portal this summer, Northwestern has looked solid to begin the season. The Wildcats have just one loss on the year, losing a 43-42 grit fest against No. 13 Auburn. Currently sitting at 46th in KenPom, Northwestern was picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Senior guard Boo Buie (13.3 ppg, 4.3 apg) is the leading man for the Wildcats once again. Northwestern's biggest strength? Continuity. Their top five scorers are all in at least their third season in Evanston.

Also picked to finish second-to-last in their conference, Pitt hasn't shown that that was a mistake so far this season. Jeff Capel’s squad has struggled against top competition – the Panthers were blown out 91-60 against Michigan and 81-56 against West Virginia. Big man John Hugley received All-ACC votes a year ago, but he began the season injured and played sparingly in those early-season losses. With Hugley back in the fold and upperclassmen Blake Hinson and Jamarius Burton doing a nice job scoring the ball, Pitt has the pieces to be better than a handful of teams at the bottom of the ACC.

Pick: Pitt +8.5

These teams have opposite strengths – Northwestern’s leading backcourt against Pitt’s front court make for an interesting matchup. I'll take the points with the Panthers, as I think they keep it close. But, the better team will ultimately come out with a victory.

Prediction: Northwestern 73, Pittsburgh 67

Following Monday's two game slate, there will be six matchups on Tuesday.

