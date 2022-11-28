ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 14

Rivalry week was a wild one in the ACC, and as a result, we have a new No. 1 team for the final power rankings of the regular season. For two teams, a championship battle awaits, others a bowl. And for the programs at the bottom of the list, this is the end of the road.

Note: Due to the cancellation of their final two games of the season, Virginia will not be ranked in this edition

Read below for how the conference stacks up leading into the ACC Championship.

1. Florida State (9-3)

Last Week: 2

Game Result: 45-38 win over Florida

Behind an exceptional performance from quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson, the Seminoles snagged the keys to the state of Florida, and our No. 1 spot, with a win over the Gators. Despite only tossing one touchdown, Travis added two on the ground, including an electrifying 29-yard scamper to tie the game in the second quarter. Benson tallied three rushing scores, including the game-winner, on 111 yards. Despite a fumble and missed field goal for the Seminoles, a Jarrian Jones interception proved to be enough to win. Florida State will now go to one of the premier ACC bowls.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Holiday Bowl vs Oregon; Cheez-It Bowl vs Texas Tech

2. Clemson (10-2)

Last Week: 1

Game Result: 31-30 loss to South Carolina

A week after admonishing Josh Heupel and Tennessee for overlooking South Carolina, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers fell to the Gamecocks at home to conclude their regular season. After Clemson started with a 14-0 lead, which was kicked off with a pick-six, South Carolina battled back ended the game on a 10-0 run to complete the stunning comeback. Controversial starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei only completed eight passes and tossed an interception — though he did add both a rushing and a passing touchdown. Running back Will Shipley led the way with 132 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Tigers added 11 tackles for loss to go with the interception, but allowed 360 passing yards, including a critical 72-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Antwane Wells Jr. The Tigers now face an opportunity to right the ship and win some silverware in the ACC Championship.

Up Next: vs North Carolina, Saturday, 8 ET, ABC

Opening Line: Clemson -8

ESPN Projection: Orange Bowl vs Tennessee

READ: Unit Grades from Wake Forest's 34-31 loss to Duke

3. NC State (8-4)

Last Week: 6

Game Result: 30-27 win over North Carolina

Behind a breakout performance by freshman quarterback Ben Finley, NC State claimed the Big Four crown with a double-overtime victory over the Tar Heels. In just his second game of the season, Finley completed 27 passes for 271 yards and two scores. Both of his touchdowns were bombs of more than 25 yards. Late in the fourth quarter, a key Tanner Ingle interception led to a Wolfpack touchdown drive that could’ve been the game-winner, but a UNC score sent the game to overtime. After trading field goals, North Carolina missed their second attempt in double-overtime, sealing the victory for NC State. The Wolfpack will take some time off before looking for win No. 9 in a bowl.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Maryland; Sun Bowl vs UCLA

4. North Carolina (9-3)

Last Week: 3

Game Result: 30-27 loss to NC State

With the double-overtime loss to NC State, the Tar Heels are on a two-game skid and hobbling their way into the ACC Championship. Quarterback Drake Maye, while solid, was not at the Heisman level he played at for much of the season, throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also added the aforementioned critical interception that opened the door for the Wolfpack. Antione Green led the way for North Carolina with eight receptions and a score, but on defense, the Tar Heels only registered one sack. Kicker Noah Burnette was 50% on the night — along with the double-overtime miss, he couldn’t convert from 27 yards early in the fourth quarter. An easy way to get over a painful loss — beat Clemson on Saturday and claim the program’s first ACC title since 1980.

Up Next: vs Clemson, Saturday, 8 ET, ABC

Opening Line: North Carolina +8

Bowl Projections: Holiday Bowl vs Oregon; Cheez-It Bowl vs Texas Tech

5. Pittsburgh (8-4)

Last Week: 5

Game Result: 42-16 win over Miami

With wide receiver Jared Wayne leading the way — he caught all three Kedon Slovis touchdowns along with 199 receiving yards — Pittsburgh rolled Miami to end their regular season. The offense didn’t slow down all night — the Panthers opened the game on a 28-0 run. Running back Israel Abanikanda pitched in two scores and 111 yards in another solid performance. On defense, Pittsburgh sacked quarterback Jake Garcia six times, three of which came from DL Dayon Hayes, and posted 11 tackles for loss. Now on a four-game winning streak, the Panthers will look to make it five straight in a bowl.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs Iowa

6. Duke (8-4)

Last Week: 8

Game Result: 34-31 win over Wake Forest

Led by a four-touchdown performance from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, Duke squeaked out a hard-fought victory over Wake Forest. Of the 391 air yards, 174 went to Jalon Calhoun, who caught 11 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Fellow receiver Sahmir Hagans plagued the Deacons with 139 yards and two scores. Trailing by three with less than three minutes remaining, Calhoun and Hagans proved to be the difference-makers for Duke — on a two-play touchdown drive, they hauled in passes of 30 and 20 yards respectively. With the victory, the Blue Devils reached eight wins for the first time since 2018, likely sealing the ACC Coach of the Year Award for first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils will now prepare for their first bowl since that same 2018 season.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Maryland; Sun Bowl vs UCLA

7. Louisville (7-5)

Last Week: 4

Game Result: 26-13 loss to Kentucky

Without the services of starting quarterback Malik Cunningham for much of the game, Louisville fell to Kentucky to close the regular season. In a game that never truly felt winnable, the Wildcats went on two separate 13-point scoring runs to take a 26-7 lead. The game was effectively over from there. In limited action, Cunningham only completed three passes and tossed an interception while adding a rushing score. Filling in, Brock Domann contributed both a touchdown and interception. Running back Jahwar Jordan led the Cardinals’ offense with 145 yards on the ground. Louisville will now play in their second-straight bowl game.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Military Bowl vs Cincinnati/SMU

READ: Key Stats from Wake Forest's 34-31 loss to Duke

8. Wake Forest (7-5)

Last Week: 7

Game Result: 34-31 loss to Duke

A critical fourth-quarter interception from DB Jermal Martin Jr. did not prove to be enough for the Demon Deacons, who dropped the fourth of their last five games in a heartbreaking loss to Duke. Quarterback Sam Hartman turned in one of his best performances of the season, completing 26 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Hartman has now tied Tajh Boyd’s ACC record for career touchdown passes at 107. On defense, Wake Forest’s secondary again proved to be their weakest link — they allowed 12 throws of over 15 yards, and five for 30 or more. Most notably, each of Leonard’s four touchdowns came on a long pass. In what has been a disappointing season after heightened expectations, the Deacs will look to end on a high note in their seventh-straight bowl appearance.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Fenway Bowl vs UCF; Gasparilla Bowl vs UConn

9. Syracuse (7-5)

Last Week: 10

Game Result: 32-23 win over Boston College

Trailing 17-6 leading into the fourth quarter, Syracuse embarked on a 26-0 run to win the game. Quarterback Garrett Shrader and star back Sean Tucker led the Orange with two touchdowns each. Shrader added 285 yards through the air, while Tucker rushed for 125. Receiver Oronde Gadsden II was also impressive with 106 yards on six catches. On defense, the Orange forced two fumbles, one of which came in the fourth quarter. Putting an end to their five-game losing streak, Syracuse will now have a chance to get to eight wins for the first time since 2018, which was the year of their last bowl appearance.

Up Next: Bowl Season

ESPN Projections: Fenway Bowl vs Cincinnati; Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri

10. Georgia Tech (5-7)

Last Week: 9

Game Result: 37-14 loss to Georgia

After Georgia Tech entered the second quarter with a 7-3 lead, Georgia rattled off 37-straight points to comfortably defeat the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech could only gain 40 yards on the ground and 215 through the air. In turn, they allowed 277 rushing yards. On defense, the Yellow Jackets didn’t register a single sack, but did force a fumble. After a promising season under interim coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech will look to further improve under Tulane’s Willie Fritz, who is expected to be announced as the team’s next head coach.

Up Next: 2023 Football Season

11. Virginia Tech (3-8)

Last Week: 11

Game Result: None

After a victory over Liberty two weeks ago, Virginia Tech did not play their final game of the season against Virginia.

Up Next: 2023 Football Season

12. Boston College (3-9)

Last Week: 13

Game Result: 32-23 loss to Syracuse

With new quarterback Emmett Morehead under center, Boston College looked like they were well on their way to a fourth win. Morehead completed 29 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to star receiver Zay Flowers. Flowers finished with eight catches for 110 yards. The Eagles sacked Shrader seven times, and added 11 tackles for loss. But, the team couldn’t get over the finish line, giving up 26 points in the fourth quarter. The final memory of the season will be a fight on the field — Boston College will not play again until 2023.

Up Next: 2023 Football Season

READ: Takeaways from Wake Forest's 97-70 win over Hampton

13. Miami (5-7)

Last Week: 12

Game Result: 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh

In a loss that kept the Hurricanes from reaching a bowl in what has been a disappointing season, the team shuffled through three quarterbacks — and not for a good reason. Both Tyler van Dyke and Jacurri Brown tossed an interception, while Garcia threw for two touchdowns. Receiver Will Mallory was a bright spot for Miami, catching nine passes for 103 yards and a score. On the other side of the ball, the Hurricanes’ defense was demolished from start to finish, giving up 504 yards of total offense. They also didn’t register a single sack or tackle for loss.

Up Next: 2023 Football Season

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content