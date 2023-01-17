Clemson guard Chase Hunter not expected to play against Wake Forest

Read our game preview and prediction here.

According to a report from Clemson head coach Brad Brownell to CBS Sports, starting guard Chase Hunter is not expected to play against Wake Forest tonight due to a foot injury he suffered against Duke.

Hunter averages 14 points per contest and leads the team in assists per game with 4.3. He also dropped 21 points on the Deacs in Clemson's comeback victory earlier this season.

Josh Beadle, who will enter the starting lineup in Hunter's absence, averages 2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 1.2 apg in 15.5 minutes per contest.

Hunter's brother, freshman guard Dillon Hunter, averages just shy of nine minutes per contest and holds averages of 0.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg and 1.1 apg. He will likely see an expanded role Tuesday night.

