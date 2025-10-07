Enthralling Freshman Discusses Excitement for 2025 and Her Decision on Wake Forest
One of the most enthralling freshmen additions to the Wake Forest Women’s Basketball Team is none other than Milan Brown. The 5-foot-8 guard from Baltimore, Maryland, enters her first season with the Demon Deacons, and it is safe to say she is as excited as can be for the season.
She attended Mercy High School in Baltimore, where she would go on to write an impressive resume for herself. She was the 2021-22 695 Hoops Freshman of the Year after leading Mercy to a 23-1 record. She earned All-Metro and All-Conference honors as a freshman, sophomore, and junior. She was also named Hoops Player of the Year following the 2023-24 season while simultaneously earning First Team All-Metro and First Team All-Defense.
When asked about her decision to attend Wake Forest, Brown said, “I felt like it was a place where I would be able to grow both in the classroom and also on the court, and I thought it was the perfect stage for me to be able to compete every night in the ACC.” She continued, “I chose the ACC because it’s the best conference to be playing in.”
Brown has been in Winston-Salem since the start of the summer, trying to soak in as much time with her teammates before the season tips off. While she is away from Baltimore, Wake Forest has become a second home for Brown. “It is a really tight-knit community, not a huge school, and I really appreciate that because I feel like I’ve built some really good, quality relationships. I’m really quality over quantity overall in life.”
Brown joins Opal Bird, Grace Galbavy, Caitlyn Jones, and Savannah Metcalfe as the five incoming freshmen to the Demon Deacons. While there is a significant amount of young talent, Brown says they have all meshed well in no time.
With just under a month before Deacons take the court in their season-opener against Radford on Nov. 3, Brown is excited for how the team is coming together. “Us being so young, there was a lot of learning that had to take place over the summer,” she said. “We’re finally coming around that corner where we’re understanding the offense, the defensive principles.”
While basketball played a significant role in her decision to call Wake Forest home, so did the university’s academics. “Athletics is a big part of who I am, but I am equally a student. So going to a place that values education, and where my degree will mean something when the basketball stops bouncing,” she explained.
Brown is eager to get the season underway. She said, “I’m super excited to play in front of the home crowd. I’m excited to compete. I think we’re going to turn a lot of heads in the game.”
What’s Next?
The Demon Deacons will take the court on Monday, Nov. 3, when they host Radford University at 5 p.m. ET at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.