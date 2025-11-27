Wake Forest Women's Basketball Cruises to a Huge Victory in the Caribbean
Thanksgiving in Paradise. That's where the Wake Forest women's basketball team is spending the holiday weekend. But it's not a relaxation trip on the beach. Instead, the team is there taking care of business. First up was a blowout win over the Morgan State Bears (1-6), as the Deacs won 93-35.
Wake Forest moved to 7-0 with the win, marking the best start since the 2021-22 season. They are chasing the best start in program history, which was the 2008-09 season when the Deacs started the season 12-0.
It was an all-out onslaught by Wake on Wednesday. All 11 players who played in the game scored. The Deacs won each quarter, including a dominating 31-8 fourth quarter.
The 58-point victory over the Bears was the highest margin of victory over an opponent since defeating Queens on Opening Night of the 2024-25 season by 62 points. The Deacs shot 31-of-54 (57.4 pct.) from the field and 7-of-17 (41.2 pct.) from behind the arc.
The Demon Deacons were led by a trio of career-high efforts, including a pair from freshmen guard Milan Brown and Caitlyn Jones. Brown posted a near double-double effort in the win with a game-high and career-high 19 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field while also going 7-of-8 from the free throw line. She was one rebound shy of her second career double-double, grabbing a team-high nine while also leading the way with six assists.
In total, the Deacs tallied a season-best 25 assists. Overall, Wake Forest had assists on 25-of-31 made baskets (80.7 pct.) on Wednesday night.
At the point, sophomore guard Aurora Sørbye and Jones each dished out five assists. Jones also recorded her first career-double-figure scoring game with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting while also going 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Kennedy Moore also notched a career-high performance with 15 points and knocked down 3-of-4 of her three-point attempts. Moore reached double digits in her first nine minutes on the floor and finished the afternoon 6-for-11 from the field goals, with six rebounds.
Gebbia Records 200th Career Win
With the win, head coach Megan Gebbia recorded her 200th career win. Her first 160 came during her nine years at American University. Since coming to Wake in 2022, she has now won 40 games.
The 93 points mark the third-highest by a Gebbia-coached team in her career, only scoring more against Queens (102 points on Nov. 4, 2024) and Saint Louis (94 points on Nov. 20, 2023).
“There is so much to be proud of in this one," said Gebbia. "We played great as a team and executed from the jump. Our freshmen had some great individual performances, and I was happy for Milan and Caitlyn to both get career highs tonight. Kennedy also really helped us set the tone early, and I’m proud of her career high tonight as well. Overall, I’m extremely happy with the way we moved the ball and how everyone contributed in some way to the win. Now, we need to carry that into a tough test tomorrow against UCF.”
Game Stats - Wake Forest vs. Morgan State
Game Stats
Wake Forest (7-0)
Morgan State (1-6)
FG
57.4% (31-54)
21.7% (13-60)
3PT
41.2% (7-17)
20% (3-15)
FT
72.7% (24-33)
60% (6-10)
Rebounds (Off/Def)
50 (10/40)
25 (9/16)
Assists
25
7
Turnovers
13
16
Steals
10
6
Blocks
5
0
What's Up Next
The Wake Forest women's basketball team concludes play in the Puerto Rico Shootout on Thursday, November 27. They will face UCF. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FloSports (subscription required).