Head coach Steve Forbes recaps Ohio State scrimmage, looks ahead to season

Wake Forest men’s basketball is set to begin their season in just a few days, kicking things off with an exhibition matchup against Winston-Salem State on Nov. 1. As a tune-up before things get rolling, the Deacs traveled to Concord University in West Virginia to take on Ohio State in a “not so secret” scrimmage. The experience was good for the team, and a lot of positives came out of it.

“We had tremendous balance in the game,” head coach Steve Forbes said. “We had 10 different players score in the first half, no one scored over 12 points. I thought our overall shot selection was good. I was pleased with the way we moved the ball.”

The starters for the scrimmage were Matthew Marsh, Tyree Appleby, Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth and Andrew Carr. Freshman Bobi Klintman played 25 minutes off the bench, Zach Keller played 16 and Damari Monsanto played 15. The team finished with 13 made three pointers from seven different players (.44 3P%), 19 assists, and 13 turnovers over 77 offensive possessions. According to Forbes, the play of the guards stood out throughout the scrimmage.

“The guards did a really good job of reading the ball screen progressions [and] roll across the midline and behind,” Forbes said. “We drove the ball with physicality. Limiting our live ball turnovers allowed us to set our defense. Our players are lean and they are in elite condition."

Looking ahead to Winston-Salem State on Tuesday, the contest marks the team’s final opportunity to work out the kinks before the regular season begins.

“[The goal] is to continue to progress,” Forbes said. “And to cut down on the mistakes that we’ve been making since we started practicing. Nobody’s going to play perfect, I tell them that every day. But I expect when you make a mistake to learn from it and then try not to do it again.”

Forbes’ squad has been through over 70 practices this offseason, a gauntlet that began all the way back in June. Heading into the season, Forbes likes a lot of what he sees from his team, but he knows nothing is guaranteed.

“I’m always worried,” Forbes said. “I always say I’m a glass half full guy, but I kind of have to be half empty when it comes to my team. From what I’ve seen, we’ll have a good balance. Offensively, we should be able to score the ball. I think defensively, we’ve got a good identity and a plan. We just have to continue to progress.”

Wake Forest basketball is coming off an exciting 2021-2022 campaign that saw 25 victories and increased support from the Demon Deacon fan base. With plenty of three-point shooting and experienced guard play on the roster, Wake is set to trot out another exciting group this season.

“I think that the fans will be able to relate and enjoy this team, because they’re going to play really hard,” Forbes said. “They’re going to be very competitive. They’re going to have great chemistry and share the ball. You don’t know if you’ll see these guys next year — come watch us.”

