Key Stats from Wake Forest's 105-74 win over South Carolina State

Following a tough overtime loss to Loyola-Marymount on Sunday, Wake Forest took care of business in a 105-74 rebound win over South Carolina State.

Read below for the key stats from the victory.

South Carolina State couldn’t buy a three-pointer

All game long, South Carolina State struggled from behind the three-point line, starting 0-12 from deep. With some help from Rashaan Edwards (2-5), the Bulldogs worked their way back to 4-24. At 16.7%, that’s far below the college average of roughly 34%, and well behind Wake Forest’s success.

Damari Monsanto, and Wake Forest, made it rain deep

Unlike SC State, the Demon Deacons brought the hammer down from behind the three-point line. The team hit nine of their 17 shots, good for a 53% conversion rate. For comparison, the highest team 3PT percentage in the country belongs to Western Kentucky at 50%. Before the contest, Wake Forest sat at No. 245 with 31.4%, so tonight’s performance was a big step forward.

Notably, Damari Monsanto got his stroke going from deep, hitting four of his eight attempts. Tyree Appleby was also exceptional from behind the line, making three of four.

The Deacs hit their shots from everywhere

Adding on to their prolific three-point shooting, Wake Forest performed even better from the floor, converting on 36 of their 53 shots (67.9%). Sophomore Cameron Hildreth filled in for the injured Daivien Williamson nicely, hitting seven of 10, while Monsanto — who is often afforded some missed shots — hit over 50% of his takes (six of 11).

Bobi Klintman put forth a nice performance, converting five of his six attempts. Big men Matthew Marsh and Davion Bradford were both perfect from the floor in the win, with Andrew Carr going four of six.

Wake Forest’s field goal percentage from the game was a whole five points higher than the best average in the country (Arizona with 62%). Before the victory, Wake Forest was No. 245 in the nation with a 42.5% conversion rate.

Bobi Klintman earned his Thanksgiving dinner

In 28 minutes of action, a team high, the aforementioned Klintman earned a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Just a freshman, Klintman has made a name for himself and might just force his way into Steve Forbes’ lineup even more.

Wake Forest won the boards…kind of

After a so-so rebounding performance in the loss to Loyola-Marymount, Wake Forest dominated the defensive glass against SC State. The Deacs out-rebounded the Bulldogs 40-33, and snagged six offensive rebounds.

A notable downside in the rebounding department was Wake’s inability to defend their own boards — South Carolina State corralled 18 rebounds, more than they earned on the defensive end. So, while the stats say Wake Forest was a solid rebounding team in the win, they have much to clean up.

Double-digits bonanza at the Joel

Without Williamson, six Demon Deacons eclipsed 10 points in the win. Hildreth led the way with 19, while Monsanto (16), Klintman (15), Appleby (13) and Jao Ituka + Marsh (both 10) gave a helping hand. Carr almost joined the 10-point party with nine of his own.

Against a less-equipped opponent, it was nice to see the depth of skill that Wake Forest has to offer. Instead of one player taking over, the Deacs shared the ball and let everyone get involved, leading to a true team victory.

Grant Van Beveren with a late special

With just under two minutes remaining, Forbes cleared the bench and brought in the walk-ons, marking debuts for Xiaolong Lu and Owen Kmety. Senior Grant van Beveren stole the show, though, scoring four points while converting on both shots from the field. Those points mark a career game-high for van Beveren.

