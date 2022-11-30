Key Stats from Wake Forest's 78-75 win over Wisconsin

In a nail biting victory, Wake Forest relied on a star performance from Tyree Appleby to lead the team to a massive 78-75 victory at Wisconsin.

Read below for the key stats from the victory.

Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in 40 full minutes

In a game that came down to the wire, Appleby proved to be Wake Forest’s biggest threat, playing all 40 minutes of the contest. The Florida transfer scored 32 points on 11/16 shooting, including 4/6 from three and a perfect 6/6 from the line. With roughly six minutes remaining in the second half, and Wake Forest trading haymakers with Wisconsin, Appleby made three-straight three-pointers. He also hit two critical free throws in the final minute of the game.

The most recent Demon Deacon to score 30 points was Alondes Williams last season — he did so three times. If Appleby can maintain this level of production, he might just rival Williams’ stat.

Wake Forest shot 56% from the field and 41.7% from three in the second half

With the Deacs struggling defensively for much of the second half, their offense made the difference. Wake Forest shot 14/25 from the floor and 5/12 from three in the closing 20 minutes. Most notably, Appleby dropped 20 points in the second frame, hitting six of his seven shots. Damari Monsanto also shot 50% from the floor in the period.

Matthew Marsh had the highest +/- (+15) of any Demon Deacon

In a game where Marsh presented the height needed to defend Wisconsin’s bigs in the paint, Wake Forest performed best when the sophomore was on the court. He also secured nine rebounds and shot a perfect 4/4 from the floor.

Wake Forest outrebounded Wisconsin 33-23

In a game that came down to the very last shot, rebounding is everything. The Deacs won the battle decisively, nabbing 10 more rebounds than the Badgers and three more on the offensive glass.

Damari Monsanto played 33 minutes

Again starting in place of Daivien Williamson, who returned from injury in 21 minutes of action, Monsanto had the second-most minutes on the court for the Demon Deacons. Despite going 2/8 from three, Monsanto made a contribution driving to the hoop, hitting five shots from the floor for 13 points. He also played solid defense, especially using his tall frame in the post, and stole the ball twice.

The Deacs committed 20 fouls

So far this season, Wake Forest has not been the type of team to get into foul trouble. But, against Wisconsin, three Deacons reached four fouls — Cam Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Davion Bradford. Two Deacs — Marsh and Monsanto — had three fouls. Many of the fouls came from Wisconsin’s ability to put the ball in the paint. As such, three of Wake Forest’s bigs had to spend significant time on the bench, leaving Marsh and Bobi Klintman as the height on the floor. Carr (15), Keller (10) and Bradford (6) only combined for 31 minutes.

Wake Forest turned the ball over 15 times

One of Steve Forbes’ biggest maxims — assist to turnover ratio — was a losing battle in the victory. While only posting eight assists, Wake Forest gave the ball away 15 times. Wisconsin scored 17 points off those turnovers. In turn, Wisconsin committed 12 turnovers which led to 10 Wake Forest points.

