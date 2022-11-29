Twelve Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors

Twelve Wake Forest football players earned All-ACC honors, as announced in a release from the conference Tuesday. This is the sixth consecutive season the Deacs have had seven or more players named to one of the teams. Wake Forest also has had 48 players now honored since 2019, third most in the ACC.

First Team: WR A.T Perry

This season, Perry has 70 catches for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns. Earlier this season, Perry surpassed Ricky Proehl for the most career touchdown receptions in Wake Forest history. Now at 28, he is three scores clear of Proehl and seventh in ACC history.

Second Team: OG Sean Maginn

The redshirt senior started all 12 games for the Deacs this season, positing nine pancake blocks.

Third Team: QB Sam Hartman, RB Justice Ellison, DT Kobie Turner

Hartman, in his final season at Wake Forest, has completed 247 of his 392 passes (63.0%) this season for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns. He surpassed Riley Skinner as the program’s leading passer in September, and now has a clear hold of the record with 12,687 yards, which also places him second-best in ACC history. Hartman’s three passing touchdowns against Duke on Saturday ties him with Tajh Boyd for the No. 1 spot in the ACC in that statistic. Earlier this week, the redshirt junior was also given the Brian Piccolo Award as the most courageous player in the ACC.

As the starter for every game this season, Ellison has rushed for a career-high 649 yards on 149 rushes.

In his first season in Winston-Salem, Turner, a Richmond transfer, registered 34 tackles, eight TFLs, one sack, eight QB hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was also named to Pro Football Focus’ Midseason All-American team.

Honorable mention All-ACC (7):

WR Jahmal Banks- 39 catches for 564 yards and eight touchdowns

OT DeVonte Gordon- 19 pancakes while starting all 12 games

OG Loic Ngassam Nya- 16 pancakes while starting all 12 games

C Michael Jurgens- 29 pancakes while starting all 12 games; Campbell Trophy Award Semifinalist

DE Jasheen Davis- 14 TFLs (fifth in the ACC), seven sacks (seventh) and 33 tackles

DE Rondell Bothroyd- 27 tackles, six TFLs, five sacks, three pass breakups, five QB hurries and one forced fumble

LB Ryan Smenda Jr.- 106 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, eight QB hurries, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery

Wake Forest now awaits the announcement of their bowl destination on Dec. 4.

