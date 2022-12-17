Key Stats from Wake Forest's 81-57 loss to Rutgers

The Deacs were blown out in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon, falling to Rutgers 81-57. Wake Forest falls to 8-4 with the loss, and Rutgers moves to 7-4. There were several telling statistics from today's action.

Wake Forest had a season-high 22 turnovers

The Rutgers defense jumped all over Wake Forest, bringing some full-court pressure and trapping frequently in the halfcourt. The Deacs got sloppy with the ball and it cost them dearly, coughing it up 22 times. Rutgers took advantage by scoring 26 points off of these turnovers, preventing the Deacs from getting themselves back in the game after falling behind early.

Wake Forest shot 42% from three-point land

In a game where Wake Forest ended up losing by 24 and only scored 57 points, the Deacs actually had a solid shooting day, especially from three-point range. The team connected on 11 of their 26 three-point attempts — Damari Monsanto went 6/12 himself and led the team with 22 points. Rutgers had a remarkably efficient day from the field, converting 31 of their 53 field goals for a rate of 58%.

Rutgers won the rebounding battle

The Scarlet Knights were superior on the boards Saturday afternoon, pulling down 32 rebounds to Wake Forest’s 25. The Scarlet Knights also grabbed eight offensive rebounds and scored 12 second-chance points, while Wake Forest only added five points on extra possessions.

The Deacs tied their season-low in points

For the second time this season, the Deacs scored exactly 57 points in a blowout loss. The other came against Clemson, where Wake fell 77-57. A slew of turnovers prevented Wake from stringing together quality possessions on the offensive end. Andrew Carr also struggled after his 20-point outburst last time out, shooting 2-12 from the field. He had a handful of quality attempts around the basket that he just couldn’t get to drop.

Five Rutgers players scored in double-figures

Last time out against Seton Hall, Rutgers put up just 43 points, and no player scored ten or more points. The Scarlet Knights displayed a balanced scoring attack Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest, with five players reaching double figures. Cam Spencer led the way for Rutgers with 15 points on a perfect 5/5 from the field. The Scarlet Knights were able to get out in transition for plenty of good looks, and also carved up the Deacs in the low post.

