Three ACC Teams in AP men’s basketball poll, zero votes for Wake Forest

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 9 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Two teams the Deacs have defeated are ranked this week. Wisconsin, who the Deacs took down in Madison in late November, is ranked No. 14, while Duke sits at No. 16.

Wake Forest also won against Virginia Tech, which is ninth in receiving votes (No. 34) and narrowly lost to LSU, who is one spot outside of the Top 25.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Jan. 2 AP Poll:

1. Purdue (13-0)

2. Houston (14-1)

3. Kansas (12-1)

4. UConn (14-1)

5. Arizona (13-1)

6. Texas (12-1)

7. Alabama (11-2)

8. Tennessee (11-2)

9. Gonzaga (12-3)

10. UCLA (13-2)

11. Virginia (10-2)

12. Miami FL (13-1)

13. Arkansas (13-2)

14. Wisconsin (10-2)

15. Indiana (10-3)

16. Duke (11-3)

17. TCU (12-1)

18. Xavier (12-3)

19. Baylor (10-3)

20. Missouri (12-1)

21. New Mexico (14-0)

22. Auburn (11-2)

23. Charleston (14-1)

24. Ohio State (10-3)

25. Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

Biggest Riser: Xavier (22 to 18)

Biggest Faller: Baylor (12 to 19)

The ACC continues to have three teams representing them in the Top 25, with an additional squad receiving votes. Virginia rises two spots after a solid win over Georgia Tech. Miami moves ahead two spots as well, beating Notre Dame and now sitting alone atop the ACC standings. Duke climbs one spot back up the ladder with a response win over Florida State after their loss to Wake Forest. Lastly, Virginia Tech falls deeper in receiving votes after their dropped game in Winston-Salem.

