Three ACC teams remain in AP Top 25, four more receive votes

After losing both of their games this week, Wake Forest did not receive any votes for the latest edition of the AP Top 25 list after earning one vote last week. Three ACC teams are slotted in the rankings this week.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Jan. 30 AP Poll:

1. Purdue (21-1)

2. Tennessee (18-3)

3. Houston (20-2)

4. Alabama (18-3)

5. Arizona (19-3)

6. Virginia (16-3)

7. Kansas State (18-3)

8. Kansas (17-4)

9. UCLA (17-4)

10. Texas (17-4)

11. Baylor (16-5)

12. Gonzaga (18-4)

13. Iowa State (15-5)

14. Marquette (17-5)

15. TCU (16-5)

16. Xavier (17-5)

17. Providence (17-5)

18. Saint Mary's (19-4)

19. Florida Atlantic (21-1)

20. Clemson (18-4)

21. Indiana (15-6)

22. San Diego State (17-4)

23. Miami FL (16-5)

24. UConn (16-6)

25. Auburn (16-5)

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

Biggest Risers: Providence (23 to 17), Baylor (17 to 11)

Biggest Faller: Auburn (15 to 25)

The same three ACC teams remained in the AP Top 25 this week, with Virginia jumping up a spot from last week to No. 6. Clemson rose from 24 to 20 and Miami fell to No. 23 after blowing out Florida State but falling to Pitt on the road. There are four ACC teams receiving votes, with Pitt as a newcomer to the group after defeating Wake Forest and a ranked Miami Hurricanes squad. Wake Forest did not receive any votes after going 0-2 on the week.

