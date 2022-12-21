Wake Forest Basketball upsets Duke 81-70

Led by the prolific scoring of Cameron Hildreth and Matthew Marsh, along with killer free-throw shooting from Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest upset No. 12 Duke X-X in LJVM Coliseum.

In a game where the Blue Devils were heavily favored, they only led for 19 seconds.

Within the first few minutes of the game, Wake Forest took hold of the lead with a 9-0 scoring run. After trading baskets and holding the Blue Devils at bay, Wake Forest rode a 4-0 stretch to close the half with a nine-point lead.

Then, in the second half, Wake Forest weathered the storm. Two-straight threes got Duke within eight points of the lead, but four-straight held Duke back.

For the tough final remaining minutes, Wake Forest held strong with smart shot selection and solid free-throw shooting, grinding out the victory.

Stat Leaders:

Cam Hildreth: 16 pts, 9 reb, 7-15 FG

Tyree Appleby: 18 pts, 13-14 FT, 8 TO's

Matthew Marsh: 10 pts, 5-5 FG

Damari Monsanto: 10 pts, 2 3's, 5 reb

Andrew Carr: 10 pts, 7 reb

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content