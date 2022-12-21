Skip to main content

Wake Forest Basketball upsets Duke 81-70

The Deacs were led in scoring by Tyree Appleby and Cameron Hildreth

Led by the prolific scoring of Cameron Hildreth and Matthew Marsh, along with killer free-throw shooting from Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest upset No. 12 Duke X-X in LJVM Coliseum. 

In a game where the Blue Devils were heavily favored, they only led for 19 seconds.

Within the first few minutes of the game, Wake Forest took hold of the lead with a 9-0 scoring run. After trading baskets and holding the Blue Devils at bay, Wake Forest rode a 4-0 stretch to close the half with a nine-point lead.

Then, in the second half, Wake Forest weathered the storm. Two-straight threes got Duke within eight points of the lead, but four-straight held Duke back.

For the tough final remaining minutes, Wake Forest held strong with smart shot selection and solid free-throw shooting, grinding out the victory.

Recommended Articles

Stat Leaders:

Cam Hildreth: 16 pts, 9 reb, 7-15 FG

Tyree Appleby: 18 pts, 13-14 FT, 8 TO's

Matthew Marsh: 10 pts, 5-5 FG

Damari Monsanto: 10 pts, 2 3's, 5 reb

Andrew Carr: 10 pts, 7 reb

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

FkddZ29VsAA8qnu
Basketball

Wake Forest Basketball upsets Duke 81-70

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy
USATSI_19640480
Basketball

Virginia at Miami: ACC Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
USATSI_16964567
Football

"Let's not pretend there's rules": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on the transfer portal

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_17436375
Football

"Fun and Business": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Gasparilla Bowl

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_17494879
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Duke Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19639746
Basketball

Wake Forest vs No. 14 Duke: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19641921
Basketball

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

By Christian Odjakjian
jaquez keyes
Football

Wake Forest lands 2023 three-star LB Jaquez Keyes

By Ben Conroy