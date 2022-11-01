Wake Forest Basketball: Winston-Salem State Preview

Wake Forest men’s basketball opens up their 2022-23 season with an exhibition match with Winston-Salem this evening at the Joel. In an exhibition last year, the Deacs defeated the Rams 88-56. Wake is a much taller team, and dominated on the glass in 2021, out rebounding the Rams 47-31.

It’s an exhibition match, so this game does not count towards Wake’s record. While the Demon Deacons should cruise to a victory, the low stakes make it a great opportunity for Forbes to let the entire roster see the floor.

The only returning starter is guard Daivien Williamson. If Forbes employs the same starting five as he did in the not-so-secret scrimmage vs Ohio State, joining Williamson will be Tyree Appleby, Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Matthew Marsh.

Forbes could end up going 10 or more deep this season with the talent on this roster.

Damari Monsanto and Jao Ituka will play big minutes off the bench. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Monsanto is starting sooner rather than later. Bobi Klintman, Zack Keller and Davion Bradford will all be a part of the rotation as well. If Lucas Taylor and Rob McCray are developing according to plan, they should earn some court time as well.

We likely won’t learn a ton about the rotation in this one because Forbes will make it a point to get everyone involved.

Winston-Salem State went 19-7 (12-3 in the CIAA) last season, falling in the semifinals of their conference tournament. The team averaged just over 70 points per game while hitting field goals at a 45% clip. The team’s leading scorer last year was Javonte Cook (16.6 ppg), and he’s no longer on the team. His backcourt mate Cameron Campbell (12 ppg) is gone as well.

The guards will likely be replaced by Jonathan Hicklin (11 ppg) and Samage Teel (10 ppg), while senior DyQuavis Wilkins will bring some veteran presence in the paint. Graduate transfer Nathan Springs, who played several years at Ohio University, is an important piece to watch.

Year three under Steve Forbes is about to get underway. It’ll be good to get to see the new roster in Joel, to get ready for the team’s true opener on Monday night against Fairfield.

Score Prediction:

Wake Forest 83, Winston-Salem State 59

