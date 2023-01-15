Wake Forest defeats Boston College 85-63

A full game story with quotes and analysis will be available shortly after the conclusion of Wake Forest’s postgame press conference.

Behind fantastic performances from Andrew Carr and Cameron Hildreth, who combined for 41 points, Wake Forest took down Boston College 85-63 for a comfortable victory in Chestnut Hill.

Neither team was able to get it going early in the first half, with only eight combined points being scored in the first three minutes. But, Tyree Appleby broke open for a Wake Forest three, and then Matthew Marsh registered a dunk to give the Deacs a five-point lead.

After a 4-0 run to take a seven-point lead, the Eagles scored five-straight, kickstarted by a three-pointer from Prince Aligbe.

Wake Forest responded with two three-pointers from Damari Monsanto and Bobi Klintman, but the run was killed by a nice bucket from DeMarr Langford Jr. A second Klintman three gave the Deacs a seven-point lead going into the under-eight timeout.

Out of the timeout, Wake Forest kept the scoring streak going with 11 additional points, including five from Andrew Carr. Another Carr layup put Wake up by 17 at the under-four.

But, after securing the 17-point lead, the Deacs allowed Boston College to score nine of the final 11 points in the half. With that, Wake Forest took a 41-31 advantage into the locker room.

Following a nice jumper from Jaeden Zackery, Wake Forest embarked on a 5-0 stretch to open the second half. Then, both squads traded points leading into the under-16, with the Deacs holding a firm 12-point lead.

After a fadeaway three-pointer from Hildreth, Appleby drove to the hoop and secured the and-one, extending Wake Forest’s advantage to 18 at the 13-minute mark.

Then, Hildreth stuck a three-pointer in, drawing a foul in the process for a four-point play.

Part of reaching a 24-point lead, Daivian Williamson joined the party with a three-pointer, and Appleby added a layup.

After a 6-0 mini run for Boston College to get within 18, Appleby killed the run with a nice back-cut layup.

Minutes later, an Appleby step-back three extended the lead to 23, and Wake Forest began working to close out the remaining three minutes. Klintman added a bucket from deep as well, forcing Boston College coach Earl Grant to use a timeout.

Wake Forest brought in the walk-ons to close out the game, ending with a comfortable 85-63 win.

Wake Forest Stats:

34-65 FG (52.3%), 10-26 3PT (38.5%), 7-13 FT (53.8%), 10 off reb, 8 TOs

Boston College Stats:

21-55 FG (38.2%), 9-28 3PT (32.1%), 17 fouls, 15 TOs

Key Player Stats:

Andrew Carr (WF): 21 pts, 10-14 FG, 13 reb

Cameron Hildreth (WF): 20 pts, 7-12 FG, 6 ast

Tyree Appleby (WF): 17 pts, 7-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7 ast

Jaeden Zackery (BC): 14 pts, 4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5 TOs

Makai Ashton-Langford (BC): 12 pts, 4-14 FG, 2-7 3PT

