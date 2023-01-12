Wake Forest defeats Florida State 90-75

Read our full game story with quotes and analysis here.

Behind a masterful performance by Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest powered to a 90-75 win over Florida State. Monsanto ended the game with 22 points on 6-7 from deep.

Monsanto shined in the first half for Wake Forest, knocking down all four of his shots from behind the three-point line.

Both squads opened the game with three-pointers — Caleb Mills drilled his attempt at the buzzer, while Monsanto got himself going from deep early.

But, four-straight points from Florida State gave the team a healthy lead. And then Monsanto immediately erased it with a four-point play.

After Wake Forest took a three-point lead on a Tyree Appleby three, Florida State embarked on an 8-0 run, spurned ahead by an and-one by guard Jalen Warley. The streak was finally broken by a Daivien Williamson three-pointer, bringing the Deacs within three.

Wake Forest then retook the lead with a bucket by Andrew Carr and a three from Appleby. Another three-pointer, this time from Carr, extended Wake’s lead to five, forcing Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton to call a timeout.

The Deacs scored five-straight out of the timeout, taking a double-digit advantage. Monsanto then hit another shot from deep, his fourth of the half. And Bobi Klintman hit a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining, giving Wake Forest a 44-35 lead at halftime.

Monsanto didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal in the second half, scoring nine more points.

Wake Forest opened the second with nine of the first 11 points, extending their lead to 16. Florida State broke the scoring drought with a drained three by Darin Green Jr.

The Seminoles climbed right back into the game, though, getting within 10 of the Deacs. But, a three from Carr stopped the bleeding for the Deacs.

After a Florida State three, Monsanto responded with his fifth of the night. Minutes later, Monsanto forced a Seminoles timeout with his sixth three, giving the Deacs a 17-point lead. But, back-to-back threes brought Florida State back within 12.

But, Wake Forest punched back, scoring seven-straight points to gain an 18-point lead, their largest of the night to that point.

Leading by 20 at the under-eight, Florida State jumped back into the game by scoring 10 of the last 12, forcing Steve Forbes to call a timeout.

Wake Forest rode the remaining minutes out to a comfortable 90-75 victory.

Wake Forest Stats:

30-54 FG (55.6%), 14-26 3PT (53.8%), 15 ast

Florida State Stats:

29-54 FG (53.7%), 8-21 3PT (38.1%), 17 TOs

Key Player Stats:

Damari Monsanto (WF): 22 pts, 6-8 FG, 6-7 3PT

Andrew Carr (WF): 22 pts, 8-10 FG, 2-2 3PT

Matthew Cleveland (FSU): 19 pts, 8-13 FG

Cameron Hildreth (WF): 23 pts, 9-14 FG, 6 reb

Tyree Appleby (WF): 16 pts, 8 ast

Caleb Mills (FSU): 19 pts, 6-9 FG, 304 3PT

