Skip to main content
Wake Forest guard Jao Ituka out for season

Wake Forest Basketball

Wake Forest guard Jao Ituka out for season

The Marist transfer played in just six games this year

After mentioning the topic in a Monday press conference, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes announced sophomore guard Jao Ituka would be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

READ: Keys to the Game - Wake Forest Basketball vs Clemson

"After suffering a knee injury in the preseason, our entire staff, Jao and his family have come to the decision that taking this time to get healthy for next season is the best decision," Forbes said in a statement released Tuesday. "Jao has been re-evaluated by our doctors and will have surgery on Friday to correct his issue.”

Ituka, a transfer from Marist, led the Foxes in scoring with 15.3 points per game on 52.6% shooting from the field and 41% from three-point range last year.

Recommended Articles

He played in just six games this season with the Demon Deacons, averaging 8.5 minutes, 3 points and 1.67 turnovers. His best performance came in his first appearance against South Carolina State, when he scored 10 points. 

READ: Wake Forest vs Clemson - Preview and Prediction

Otherwise, Ituka struggled to adapt to the ACC, which may have been influenced by his injury. After the SC State game, he scored just eight points in five games. And, against Clemson, he registered four turnovers in three minutes of action.

As mentioned in Monday's press conference, Wake Forest and Ituka will look into the possibility of a medical redshirt for this season. All signs point to Ituka returning to the Wake Forest lineup for the 2023-24 season.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

FiTCHsxVsAANVPa
Basketball

Wake Forest guard Jao Ituka out for season

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19743694
Basketball

Clemson guard Chase Hunter not expected to play against Wake Forest

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19548485
Basketball

Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Clemson

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_17160266
Football

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19547923
Basketball

Wake Forest vs Clemson: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19792658
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Clemson Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19727208
Basketball

Steve Forbes on Wake Forest vs Clemson: “There’s no reason not to come"

By Ben Conroy
DSC_1767-2
Basketball

Wake Forest's Andrew Carr named ACC Player of the Week

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19792654
Basketball

Three ACC teams stay in AP men's college basketball poll, Duke exits

By Essex Thayer