Wake Forest guard Jao Ituka out for season

After mentioning the topic in a Monday press conference, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes announced sophomore guard Jao Ituka would be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

READ: Keys to the Game - Wake Forest Basketball vs Clemson

"After suffering a knee injury in the preseason, our entire staff, Jao and his family have come to the decision that taking this time to get healthy for next season is the best decision," Forbes said in a statement released Tuesday. "Jao has been re-evaluated by our doctors and will have surgery on Friday to correct his issue.”

Ituka, a transfer from Marist, led the Foxes in scoring with 15.3 points per game on 52.6% shooting from the field and 41% from three-point range last year.

He played in just six games this season with the Demon Deacons, averaging 8.5 minutes, 3 points and 1.67 turnovers. His best performance came in his first appearance against South Carolina State, when he scored 10 points.

READ: Wake Forest vs Clemson - Preview and Prediction

Otherwise, Ituka struggled to adapt to the ACC, which may have been influenced by his injury. After the SC State game, he scored just eight points in five games. And, against Clemson, he registered four turnovers in three minutes of action.

As mentioned in Monday's press conference, Wake Forest and Ituka will look into the possibility of a medical redshirt for this season. All signs point to Ituka returning to the Wake Forest lineup for the 2023-24 season.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content