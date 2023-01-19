Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby named to Oscar Robertson Award Midseason Watch List

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby was named to the Oscar Robertson Award midseason watchlist by the United States Basketball Writers Association Thursday, making him one of the top 50 players in the NCAA this season.

Appleby is joined by fellow ACC players Armando Bacot (UNC), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Terquavion Smith (NC State), Hunter Tyson (Clemson) and Isaiah Wong (Miami).

After previously playing at Cleveland State and Florida, where he averaged 11 ppg in 2021-22, Appleby transferred to the Deacons this year and blossomed. Appleby has started all 19 games and leads the ACC in assists per game (6.05), which places him 11th in the nation. He is also second in the conference in scoring (18.1 ppg).

Following Appleby's buzzer-beater shot over Utah Valley in November, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes called him "the guy you want with the ball in his hands."

Of his 19 games, Appleby has reached double-digit scoring in 17 of them. He has played a large role in each of Wake Forest's big wins this season. He scored a season-high 32 points in the team's victory at Wisconsin, 24 against Clemson and 18 in the upset win over Duke.

Appleby and the Deacons next face off with No. 10 Virginia in the Joel on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2pm ET on ESPNU.

