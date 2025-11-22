What the Stats Say About Wake's Heartbreaking Loss
In a back-and-forth match, the Texas Tech Raiders snuck away with a win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Both teams put together incredible efforts in a game that could have fallen either way. Here is a deep dive into the analytics for both teams.
Wake's Scoring Efficiencies
In overall field goal percentage and three-point percentage, the Demon Deacons shot considerably better than the Red Raiders on both fronts. Led by Juke Harris, who had a resounding 29 points, the Demon Deacons shot 44% from three as a team. Where Wake Forest struggled, as they have all season, was cashing in points at the charity strike. As a team, Wake Forest shot 59% at the free-throw line. This lackluster performance severely hurt the Demon Deacons down the stretch. If Wake Forest wants to compete at the level it holds itself to, cleaning up the percentages at the line must be addressed.
The Red Raider, JT Toppin, also had himself a great night with 21 points and 9 rebounds. His explosiveness and vertical created major problems for Wake Forest at the rim, and he's a name everyone should be looking out for as the season progresses.
The Demon Deacon Defense
Playing against a stout Red Raiders offense, Wake Forest had their hands full defensively. Wake Forest's style of trapping forced turnovers that turned into easy points. Of Wake Forest's 83 points, 23 of those points came directly off a forced turnover. The fast playstyle of the Demon Deacons has caused teams trouble, and it is optimistic for Wake that great teams also have a problem playing clean against the Deacs. Cooper Schwieger held down the post, rejecting a whopping four shots.
Even though Wake Forest seemingly won the defensive battle against the Red Raiders, Texas Tech had too many second-chance opportunities. Texas Tech racked in 44 boards, with 16 of those coming on the offensive end.
Wake Forest also allowed the backdoor cuts far too often in this game. In order to trap effectively, defenses need to stay composed and communicate far more than any other defensive set. When someone rotates to trap, the back door will always be left open if someone does not rotate. The Demon Deacons need to focus on this and not allow easy points over the top.
What's Next?
Wake Forest plays tonight against the Memphis Tigers in the consolation round of the Baha Mar Championship.