2024 Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski commits to Wake Forest

Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski out of Marietta, Ga. became Wake Forest's first commit for their 2024 recruiting class today, per his announcement on Twitter.

Hecklinski is not yet rated by Rivals or 247Sports, but is a three-star recruit for On3.

Before his commitment Wednesday, the junior also held offers from UCF, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky. Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke and Cincinnati were also interested.

In his junior season for Walton High School, Hecklinski passed for 3,520 yards and 37 touchdowns, while adding five rushing scores, on his way to earning 5-7A Offensive Player of the Year honors and 11Alive Sports' Quarterback of the Year.

In the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, Hecklinski led Walton to an upset victory over No. 1 Buford, completing 21 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

“Jeremy’s the money man,” head coach Daniel Brunner told the Gwinnett Daily Post after the game. “They didn’t know the money man was coming in the building tonight and he sure rolled. That’s it. Just give him the ball. He’s the best in the state.”

Wake Forest's 2023 class is currently ranked No. 38, per 247Sports. Hecklinski opens their 2024 efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

