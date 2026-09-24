3 Matchups That Will Decide Week 4 Game Against Louisville

Coming off a tough loss last week against No. 5-ranked Miami, Wake Forest is looking to bounce back in a big way this Saturday against No. 16-ranked Louisville. This will also be an extremely challenging game, as the Deacons will face a tough road environment against a very talented Louisville side.

Wake has several areas to improve on if they want to beat Louisville. For example, penalties once again plagued the Deacons, as they suffered 13 penalties that totaled 122 penalty yards. They cannot afford to give up yardage if they wish to compete this Saturday.

Thanks to a significantly improved second half from the Deacons, they have some momentum they can carry into this week's game. While the whole team will need to perform well for next week's game, there are certain matchups that will have lots of implications on the final result.

Jake Dickert Against Louisville's Offense

Head coach Jake Dickert addresses the team in the locker room following his first win with Wake Forest, Aug. 29, 2025. | X: WakeFB

Louisville currently has the 12th-ranked offense nationally behind transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. While Miami was more highly ranked at No. 6, there is no doubt Louisville will cause plenty of problems for Wake's defense. Both aspects of the Deacons' defense, the run and pass defense, struggled mightily against the Hurricanes.

It will be interesting to see how Jake Dickert adjusts his defense against another top offense. Darion Mensah was far too comfortable sitting back and passing against the Deacons' defense. Dickert will have to scheme some clever defenses if they wish to put more pressure on Kienholz than they did against Mensah.

Jeff Brohm's Gameplan for Wake's Defensive Standouts

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on after the win against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Dickert's struggles against Louisville's offensive standouts, the offensive-minded Jeff Brohm will have to game plan to neutralize Wake's defensive stars. The Cardinals rely heavily on their run game to open up their pass game, and redshirt senior Langston Hardy will be looking to clog up running lanes from the opening kickoff.

Safety Davaughn Patterson has also posed many problems for opposing offenses so far this season. His Swiss Army knife package of abilities makes him a huge part of opponents' game plans against the Deacons. Brohm will certainly be looking for ways to limit his impact.

Carlos Hernandez Versus Tayon Holloway

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) is tackled by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8), safety Zechariah Poyser (7) and defensive back Omar Thornton (0) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest receiver Carlos Hernandez has started off the season blazing hot, currently sitting at second in the ACC in receiving yards. After facing a good secondary in Miami last week and still tallying 10 receptions and a touchdown, Hernandez will enter the game with confidence.

He'll face up against Tayon Holloway, Louisville's top cornerback, who ended last season very strong. These are two of the ACC's best, and their matchup will be a must-watch in this game. Wake will need Hernandez to win this matchup if they want to win.

Overall, there is plenty to watch for in this game, and it will be a great ACC clash with many different storylines. This would be a big early signature win for Wake Forest, and Louisville cannot take the Deacons lightly if they wish to compete in the ACC this season.