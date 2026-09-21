Penalties Continue to Plague Wake Forest in Loss to Miami

The Demon Deacons were penalized 13 times for 122 yards in their 33-20 loss to the Hurricanes, nearly doubling Miami’s seven penalties for 75 yards. The mistakes repeatedly hurt Wake Forest’s field position and erased opportunities during a game in which the Deacons desperately needed to take advantage of every possession. The timing of the penalties was arguably more damaging than the total itself.

Wake Forest entered the fourth quarter trailing 31-13 but had begun to find some offensive rhythm. Quarterback Gio Lopez connected with Jack Foley for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter before finding Carlos Hernandez for a 17-yard score early in the fourth. Suddenly, the Demon Deacons were within 11 points and had momentum on their side. Then the penalties began to swing back toward Miami.

A 49-yard pickup in the clutch 😮‍💨



📺 ESPN https://t.co/0H8yUW52fC pic.twitter.com/bn3wPZsoHv — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 19, 2026

With Wake Forest trying to continue its comeback, an offensive holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety. The penalty gave Miami two points and pushed the Hurricanes' lead back to 33-20 with 13:11 remaining.

It was a particularly costly mistake because Wake Forest's defense had started to give the offense opportunities. Miami managed only 13 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter, while the Demon Deacons continued to get chances to cut into the deficit. Special teams penalties also played a major role. With seven minutes to go, Carlos Hernandez returned a punt 59 yards to the Miami 10-yard line. That was called back due to a holding call.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert specifically pointed to penalties on special teams after the game, noting that they flipped the field and took away momentum.

Those mistakes were especially frustrating considering how much Wake Forest's offense was able to produce through the air. Lopez completed 29 of 46 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while Foley finished with 118 receiving yards. The Demon Deacons moved the ball effectively at times, but penalties repeatedly made the road to the end zone more difficult.

Wake Forest ultimately finished with 334 total yards compared with Miami's 378, meaning the game was much closer statistically than the final score suggested. However, the Hurricanes were able to capitalize on Wake's mistakes while the Demon Deacons struggled to do the same.

For a team trying to compete with one of the ACC's top programs, those mistakes can be the difference between a comeback and a loss. "We had some opportunities to really get back in that game in the fourth quarter and could never quite get over the hump," Dickert said after the game.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest's second-half effort showed that the Demon Deacons could compete with Miami, but the 13 penalties served as a reminder that execution has to improve. Against quality ACC opponents, giving away 122 yards through penalties leaves very little margin for error.

The Demon Deacons will have an opportunity to correct those mistakes when they return to action next Saturday against Louisville.