Takeaways from Wake Forest's 97-70 win over Hampton

Wake Forest made quick work of Hampton on Friday, dispatching the Pirates 97-70 at home. This was another opponent the Deacs were expected to handle easily, but it was encouraging to see them take care of business nonetheless. Here’s what we learned from Wake’s second consecutive blowout victory:

Cam Hildreth can do it all

Hildreth etched his name in the record books against Hampton, recording the third triple double in Wake Forest history with 14 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. Obviously, those numbers are fantastic and recording a triple double at the college level is a remarkable feat. However, the impact of Hildreth’s performance, and his play in general this year, runs deeper than that. Through seven games, Hildreth leads the team in rebounds (6.6), is fourth in scoring (11.9 pts), second in assists (3.9) and third in steals (1.1). The sophomore is truly doing it all this season, and there’s a reason he’s in the starting lineup and playing 30.1 mpg. After the departure of Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams — who notched a triple double last season — it was uncertain who would fill their shoes this season. As a returning player, Hildreth has stepped up and been one of the most important connecting pieces on a team with plenty of new faces.

Steve Forbes told me before the season started that Hildreth’s play doesn’t get talked about enough, and how he’s matured as a player.

“He’s just been solid,” Forbes said in early October. “Last year, he was an emotional rollercoaster. He’s somebody that’s really steady, you can count on him. He’s going to compete, he’s going to drive the ball, he’s going to defend. I think he’s done really well.”

Hildreth’s growth is showing on the court. This year, he’s improved in every major statistical category in an expanded role. A player with such versatility is crucial for the success of any team — he can get you a rebound, a bucket, or a steal when things aren’t going well on one side of the ball or the other. Forbes trusts Hildreth to be on the court to close out games, and his performance against Hampton is just the latest example of why.

Damari Monsanto is heating up

After a slow start to the season, Monsanto has begun to find his rhythm on both ends of the floor. Over the past two contests, he’s averaging 18 points per game on 59% from the field. He’s converting at a 47.5% rate from behind the arc this year and shooting the ball with a ton of confidence. On defense, he’s playing with active hands and chipping in 1.3 steals per game. This is very encouraging as ACC approaches, because I don’t think there’s anyone on the team that can provide the same instant spark that Monsanto can.

It will be interesting to see how Monsanto’s role changes when Daivien Williamson returns from injury and Jao Ituka begins to find his footing after missing the first five games of the year. One thing is clear, though — whether Monsanto starts or comes off the bench, this team will continue to rely on his ability to make a couple quick threes and bring a jolt of energy at a moment’s notice.

This offense has a high ceiling

Wake Forest has combined for 202 points over their last two contests. Yes, their opponents have been, in a word, terrible, but the team’s efficiency and balanced scoring attack is still impressive. Against Hampton, Wake shot 54% from the field and 50% from the field. These numbers will certainly dip as the competition gets tougher, but watching the team light it up shows that they can get hot and stay hot.

This team also has a handful of viable scoring options, an incredibly valuable trait in a conference like the ACC. Four Demon Deacons are averaging double digits, and Damari Monsanto is close behind at 9.3 ppg. It’ll help this team to have a number of guys that can pick up the slack if one or multiple players are having off shooting nights. That makes them tougher to plan for, and could give them a leg up once ACC play begins.

Wake Forest’s next game is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET against Wisconsin in the ACC-Big-10 challenge.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content