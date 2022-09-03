Around the ACC - Week 1

To take advantage of a full weekend with no NFL, college football games are spread out over a several-day span for Week 1. Let’s catch up on the action from Thursday and Friday night, and take a look at what’s on deck for this weekend (and Monday).

Thursday

#17 Pitt 38, West Virginia 31

The defending ACC champions opened the season with a primetime matchup with their bitter rival from the old Big East. Pitt came away with a victory in the Backyard Brawl, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a “Pitt Six” with three minutes left on the clock. WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who had a monster game (9 catches, 97 yards, 2 TDs), inexplicably let this pass go through his hands, and Pitt corner M.J. Devonshire did the rest.

West Virginia QB J.T. Daniels almost sent the game to overtime, completing a 4th down pass inside the five-yard line with 20 seconds on the clock. However, the play was reviewed, and it was determined that the ball had hit the ground. The Panthers held on in a thriller. Transfer QB Kedon Slovis looked good in his Pitt debut, passing for 308 yards, a touchdown and no picks.

Friday

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Yeah, I don’t think Virginia Tech is ever going to want to play Old Dominion again. Back in 2018, the Monarchs beat the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, and history was set to repeat itself Friday night. Virginia Tech led 17-10 entering the fourth quarter. The new member of the Sun Belt conference took the lead with this rushing score in the final minute and held on to win. A field storm ensued.

Tech Quarterback Grant Wells was picked off four times. A bad snap on a 38-yard field goal attempt didn’t help either.

Duke 30, Temple 0

Not a bad start to the Mike Elko era. The former Wake Forest defensive coordinator (2014-16) and new Duke Head Coach got off to a great start in his new gig, as the Blue Devils shut out the Temple Owls at home under the lights. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed 80% of his passes, throwing for 328 yards and 2 TDs. Only favored by a touchdown, time will tell if that Temple team is just really bad, or if Duke might actually surprise people in the ACC this year.

Saturday

#13 North Carolina State (-12) at East Carolina

Noon ET, ESPN

Preseason ACC player of the year QB Devin Leary has gotten better each year of his collegiate career and has NC State primed to compete for an ACC championship. This could prove to be a trap game, as the Pirates will surely be fired up for an in-state rivalry with some history attached to it. East Carolina was projected to finish 6th in the American Conference preseason poll. This tough opener will provide some color on what Leary can do with this year’s roster.

North Carolina (+1.5) at Appalachian State

Noon ET, ESPNU

The Tar Heels (1-0) took down Florida A&M in an unimpressive 56-24 victory in Week 0. Now, freshman quarterback Drake Maye faces a real test, after cruising to a five-touchdown performance in his debut. The line in this one has swung a bit, as the Tar Heels went from being road favorites to slight underdogs. This is likely because Carolina’s top receiver Josh Downs is doubtful to play (knee). They’ll also be short their top defensive back, junior Tony Grimes (upper body).

Boston College (-7) vs. Rutgers

Noon ET, ACCN

Rutgers did make the Gator Bowl last year (and lost 38-10 to Wake Forest of course) but has regularly been the punching bag of the Big Ten. Boston College Quarterback Phil Jurkovec has generated a bit of optimism around this team, but his work is cut out for him to rejuvenate the ACC’s worst offense from last season. It’ll be interesting to see how this Eagles defense looks to start the season, after having the fourth-best pass defense in the entire country last year (174 yards per game).

Virginia (-21) vs Richmond

12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

New Head Coach (former Clemson OC) Tony Elliott is looking to begin his tenure in Charlottesville with a strong performance. With star QB Brennan Armstrong back in town, Virginia could make some noise this year in the weak Coastal Division. The Spiders are a decent FBS squad, and the line has moved a few points in their favor, but this one should be all Cavaliers today.

#16 Miami (-45) vs Bethune-Cookman

3:30 p.m. ET, ACCN

New Head Coach Mario Cristobal (former Oregon HC) will look to begin the season with an easy blowout victory over this lowly FCS squad. With high preseason expectations, Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and company will look to get their footing, two weeks away from their trip to College Station to face #6 Texas A&M.

Louisville (-5) vs Syracuse

8 p.m. ET, ACCN

In the first of two ACC matchups this week, the Cardinals are a road favorite. Louisville romped Syracuse 41-3 last season at home, but this matchup in the Carrier Dome should prove to be a much more competitive contest.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a star, and their offense will always be potent with him at the helm. Running back Sean Tucker is the only Syracuse player to be named Preseason All-ACC. He is one of 10 returning starters on the Syracuse offense, and that type of continuity is tough to parallel in today’s college football environment.

Sunday

Florida State (+3.5) at LSU

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

The Seminoles (1-0) had three 100-yard rushers for the first time in program history in their Week 0 47-7 trampling of Duquesne (Treshaun Ward, 127; Trey Benson, 105; Lawrence Toafili, 101). Florida State has a real test Sunday night, taking on LSU in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Seminoles, a small underdog in this one, will look to play spoiler in new head coach Brian Kelley’s LSU debut in this primetime ABC matchup.

Monday

Clemson (-21.5) at Georgia Tech

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

The other ACC matchup this week is a primetime game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Tony Elliott now head coach at Virginia and Brent Venables at the helm in Oklahoma, Clemson HC Dabo Swinney is down both of his longtime coordinators. But after a down year from the perennial national title contenders, this roster is once again locked and loaded. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will look to prove his capabilities once again after a very disappointing stat line (9 TDs, 10 INTs) last season.