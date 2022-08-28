Previewing ACC Teams Ranked in the AP Top 25

On August 15th, the AP released their preseason Top 25 rankings, which featured an impressive five ACC teams, second to only the SEC (6). The Demon Deacons we the last team to squeeze themselves in, landing at #22.

Let’s take a look at the four ACC squads ranked ahead of Wake entering the season:

#4 Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik or DJ Uiagalelei? After a season full of accuracy struggles, interceptions, and overall underperformance, many Tiger fans are eager for the arrival of Klubnik. The five-star QB (6’3”, 185 lb) out of Austin, Texas was the top-ranked QB in the 2022 class. Tiger fans were anxious to see what came of the QB Battle between him and DJ. However, after Uiagalelei was one of three Clemson players at ACC media day, Coach Swinney confirmed that DJ is the starter.

To the dismay of many Deacon fans, star running back Will Shipley will be returning to the backfield this year. The former five-star terrorized the Wake Forest defense, going for 119 yards and two TD’s. The explosive playmaker was fantastic all season long.

Despite Uiagalelei throwing ten interceptions to just nine touchdowns, the Tigers were still able to manage a 10-3 record. Why? An elite defense. A truly formidable unit, the Tigers have the potential to be the best defense in the nation this season. With the likes of DL Bryan Breese, DE Myles Murphy, LB Trent Simpson all returning, Dabo is working with plenty of talent. With defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at Oklahoma, it'll be interesting to see how well the Tigers can sustain their dominant culture. They'll need to if they plan on returning to the College Football Playoff.

#13 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Despite losing some important pieces this offseason, the Wolfpack come in with lofty expectations, thanks to star QB Devin Leary. Leary threw 35 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions last season, leading the Wolfpack to a 9-3 record.

Three key guys who were terrific in the game against Wake last season are all gone; OT Ikem Ekwonu (#6 Overall Pick in the NFL Draft), RB Zonovan Knight, and WR Emeka Emezie. With the loss of several weapons, this year's offense could take a step back. Leary will still be playing behind an experienced offensive line, and though Emezie is gone, more than six receivers had over 200 yards receiving last season. Devin Carter and Thayer Thomas will lead the wide receiving core, with Maryland transfer Darryl Jones hoping to pitch in as well. On defense, NC State returns eight starters, including standout LB Payton Wilson. Aside from leading the team in tackles in 2019 and 2020, Wilson’s swagger and leadership provide a huge boost to this team.

Leary is arguably the best signal caller in the ACC, but with all of the personnel changes around him, he's got his work cut out for him to prove it. Regardless, the Wolfpack will have rematches with Deacons and Tigers, playing the Deacons at home and hoping to be the first team to be Clemson at home since 2016.

#16 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

With former Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal at the helm, things are truly looking up for the Hurricanes. Cristobal, the Miami native, hopes to bring consistency and discipline to this group, something that has been lacking in the program for years.

The Hurricanes had quite the interesting season in 2021. Seven of their twelve games last season were decided by four points or less. They showed flashes with a couple really quality wins last season (at Pitt, vs NC State), but mixed in head scratching losses to Virginia and Florida State.

Miami has found a truly special talent at QB in Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke finished the season on a tear; in each of his final six games, he threw for at least 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Along with Van Dyke, star RB Jaylon Knighton will return to this offense under new coordinator Alex Mirabal, who came along with Cristobal from Oregon. Cristobal brought in former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to run the defense, completing a total overhaul of the coaching staff.

Cristobal and Steele have alluded to bringing Miami football back to the glory days. From 2000-2003, "The U" went 46-4, and pumped out an incredible amount of NFL talent. To get Miami back to a place anywhere close to that, Cristobal and his new staff need to re-establish a winning culture that gets everyone to buy in.

#17 Pitt Panthers

After winning the ACC for the first time in program history, this team has a lot of momentum. However, this offseason saw the Panthers lose QB Kenny Pickett to the Draft, and WR Jordan Addison (Biletnikoff Award winner) transferred to Southern Cal. That was supplemented by bringing in the worst 2022 recruiting class in the conference according to 247 Sports. One bright spot about this upcoming season is the acquisition of transfer QB Kedon Slovis (USC), who is tasked with the challenge of replacing Pickett. In three seasons at USC, Slovis started 26 starts games, throwing for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Pitt has one advantage in their back pocket: an easy schedule. The Panthers only have a few challenging games: at home against Tennessee, at UNC, and Miami FL. Not having to play Clemson, Wake, or NC State gives the Panthers a clear path to winning the Coastal for the second consecutive year.