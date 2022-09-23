Wake Forest Football: Q&A with Clemson Writers

Writers from All Clemson, the Tigers' Fan Nation site, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday’s tilt between Clemson and Wake Forest. Read their answers below:

How do you think Clemson views Wake Forest as an opponent?

“They respect them, but don't view them as much of a challenge. Swinney is 13-0 against the Demon Deacons, the second longest win streak in the series. Clemson won 15 straight over Wake Forest from 1977-91. Clemson’s average margin of victory in the previous 13 meetings is 27.7 points. The Tigers have outscored Wake 527-167 in the 13 meetings, or by an average score of 41-13.”

How smooth have the transitions been to the new coordinators in the wake of the departures from Tony Elliott and Brent Venables?

“It has gone extremely well. Both are veterans of Swinney’s staff and have had relationships in place for many years. [Defensive coordinator Wes] Goodwin was key to the success of the Tigers' defense and [Offensive coordinator Brandon] Streeter is an established play-caller.”

How does Clemson’s secondary this year compare to previous seasons?

“They are very talented, however we’re extremely short-handed last week. If they are healthy and back they are at least as good as last season's.”

How healthy is this Clemson roster at the moment?

“They are as healthy as they have been since the preseason.”

How do you think this young Clemson offensive line will handle Wake Forest’s pass rush?

“They have improved every week and have allowed only one sack this season. Wake does not have the pass rushers on the line that they have had in previous years.”

How does Clemson’s front seven line up against Wake’s slow-mesh RPO and quick offense?

“Wake Forest is only averaging 4.3 yards per carry and the slow-mesh has been a non-factor against the Tigers. Clawson’s potent offense, which gives everyone else fits, has averaged just 12.4 points and 236.8 yards per game against the Tigers. Four times against Clemson, Wake did not even reach 200 total yards, and six times it failed to gain more than 71 yards on the ground. The Demon Deacons have averaged just 70.3 rushing yards per game and 1.9 yards per carry in those games since Clawson became the head coach.”

How tight of a leash does DJ Uiagalelei have? In your opinion, what would have to happen for Cade Klubnik to get a chance?

“Klubnik will play if the game gets out of hand. DJ has played outstanding this season, so he has no leash. This is his offense and his team. He is playing his best football since the 2020 Notre Dame game.”

Score prediction

Clemson 38 - Wake Forest 17

The All Clemson staff writers sure are confident in the program they cover to take care of business Saturday without much of a sweat. While Demon Deacon faithful views this upcoming matchup through an optimistic lens — their best chance to pull off the upset in years — the other side expects Saturday to be a continuation of the status quo.