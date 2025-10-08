College Football Tour visits Oregon State and Reser Stadium
Editor's Note: Are you headed to Corvallis for Wake's non-conference game against the Oregon State Beavers? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at Oregon State's Reser Stadium. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 136 FBS stadiums. He desires to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
The town of Corvallis, Oregon, nuzzles into the Willamette Valley. Only 90 miles south of Portland and 60 miles east of the Pacific Ocean, Oregon State's charming campus transforms into a vibrant football festival on autumn Saturdays. Reser Stadium stands tall among the surrounding tailgates and partying. Modest in capacity, but imposing in structure, this beloved place has been home to the Beavers since 1953. Boiling over in black and orange, Reser exudes passion on game days, providing some competition for their webfooted rivals nearby.
Festivities in Corvallis begin with The Beaver Walk, as tailgates briefly pause and passersby gather to welcome the football team as they make their arrival toward the stadium. The Oregon State University Marching Band provides the beat as the spirit squad conjures up cheers and love for their Beavers. High fives and hollers get shared with the team as the excitement builds toward game time.
Leading the teamwalk is Benny the Beaver, the beloved mascot that has been enlivening the sidelines since 1952. The beaver is the state animal for Oregon, and Corvallis claims him. His oversized buck teeth and menacing eyes define this gameday icon. Benny playfully interacts with fans outside the stadium during pregame, and he is a boisterous fixture inside the stadium as he engages the crowd from start to finish.
Benny is often seen holding a chainsaw, which has become the defining sound of Beaver gamedays since the early 2000s. The chainsaw is a reference to Oregon’s forestry roots, and similarly, Beavers are known for foresting with their teeth. It’s a symbol and sound that resonates perfectly with this area, and come third downs for the defense, the chainsaw roar is a mighty distraction. In conjunction with the noise, students rev up imaginary chainsaws as the surrounding crowd noise intensifies.
Football got its start here in the late 1800s, and while seldom recognized as a consistent powerhouse, a gritty and loyal fanbase has developed over the years. Oregon is the Beaver State, and Corvallis showcases that honor proudly. This gorgeous campus and frenzied fan base makes Oregon State a college football hot spot. From the sounds of chainsaws and cheers to the tune of “Hail to Old OSU,” pageantry and passion never wavers in Beaver Nation.
