Deacs Look To End Season by Giving Duke the Blues - Our Staff Makes Their Picks

For the final game of the season, our staff makes their picks as Wake Forest takes on a Tobacco Road rival.

Barry Lewis

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images / Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images
In this story:

WAKE @ DUKE MATCHUP. 6–5, 5–2 ACC. 434. . 3:30 p.m. EST. 8–3, 4–3 ACC. 889. . Saturday, Nov. 29

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons  (8-3, 4-3 ACC) play their final game of the regular season when they travel down Tobacco Road to take on Big Four rival Duke on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are bowl eligible, but both need a win to potentially play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Duke has had Wake's number, having won the last three matchups.

Our staff, for the most part, thinks that streak will come to an end, as we are almost unanimous in our picks, with all but one of us picking the Deacs to get the win. We do, though, predict it will be a close game. Our average predicted margin of victory is just 4.5 points. We are also predicting a total of just under 50 points (49.5) in the game. That works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest winning 27-23.

Last week, our staff unanimously chose the Deacs to win over the Delaware Blue Hens. Carson and Ryder came the closest. Carson had the Deacs winning 42-14, and Ryder had them winning 45-17. Both missed the actual score - 52-14 - by ten points.

Sean maintains his lead. He and I are the only ones with a 9-2 record, but Sean has two closest predictions compared to my one, giving him the edge on our leaderboard. However, Sean is the only one this week to pick Duke.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Thirteen

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Sean

9

2

2

212

2

Barry

9

2

1

233

3

Carson

8

3

4

191

4

Brett

8

3

2

215

5

Ryder

8

3

1

198

6

Keylor

8

3

1

264

7

JD

8

3

0

233

8

Blake

7

4

1

214

9

Andrew

7

4

1

240

10

Justin*

7

1

0

141

11

Evan*

6

3

0

204

12

Ian*

4

2

0

152

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest at Duke

Duke Blue Devils swarm over wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) after his game winning score in the closing seconds against Wake/
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils swarm over wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) after his game winning score in the closing seconds against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (7-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-29
Barry Lewis (9-2; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-24
Blake Robison (7-4; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-23
Brett Gibbons (8-3; two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 31-24
Carson Wersal (8-3; four closest predictions) - Wake Forest 27-23
Evan Harris* (6-3) - Wake Forest 24-17
Ian Napetian* (4-2), Wake Forest 27-24
JD Andress (8-3) - Wake Forest 20-17
Justin Kontul* (7-1) - Wake Forest 24-17
Keylor Piers (8-3; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-24
Ryder Solberg (8-3; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 28-24
Sean Kennedy (9-2; two closest predictions) -Duke 27-24

*Evan, Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. It will be played at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. It can be seen on The ACC Network.

Published
