First Half Recap: Wake Forest Leads Liberty 20-8

In a half where it took several drives for the Wake Forest offense to heat up, the defense got right to the Liberty Flames from the first whistle. The eight points allowed by the Deacons all came on untraditional drives; Liberty’s two offensive scores, both field goals, came from an interception and long kickoff return.

For the first time this season, Wake’s defensive line was able to get consistent penetration, recording several sacks in the scorebook. The team’s four sacks were all registered by different players — Malik Mustapha, Jacorey Johns, Rondell Bothroyd and Jasheen Davis.

The Deacs also registered three interceptions from Chelen Garnes, Isaiah Wingfield and Chase Jones.

Offensively, Wake Forest was hot and cold. Sam Hartman tossed two touchdowns and an interception for 194 yards. The touchdowns — to Jahmal Banks and Blake Whiteheart — were the Deacons offense at its best. But, at other points, Wake Forest allowed mistakes to get the best of them. Several missed throws by Hartman and some indecisiveness in the pocket kept the Deacs from capitalizing more.

With an odd 20-8 lead, head coach Dave Clawson will certainly look for more consistency from his team in the second half.