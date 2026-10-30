Five Big Questions Answered on the Virginia Cavaliers

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are back in action this weekend at home against the Virginia Cavaliers after a bye week. They now sit at #14 in the AP Poll. With the first College Football Playoff rankings being released this coming Tuesday, it is the perfect opportunity for the Deacs to make a statement in front of the home crowd.

As we have done in the past several weeks, we want to give fans an inside scoop on Wake's competition. The Virginia Cavaliers have been up and down this season and currently sit at 4-4. Xander Tilock with Virginia Cavaliers on SI was kind enough to take the time to answer five big questions about the Cavaliers before Saturday's matchup. Let's get into it.

Self-Inflicted Wounds

Question: Virginia comes into this one 4-4 for the season. How would you characterize their season up to this point?

Virginia's season has been characterized by self-inflicted mistakes. And those mistakes are chronic. The Cavaliers have the talent to be a 10-2 team. Instead, they will likely finish with a 6-6 record at best. The biggest issues are a broken offense and missed tackles on defense. A slew of injuries has also been costly. More often than not, the losing team has more impact on a game than the winning team. That certainly applies to Virginia. Go read the column "TILOCK: Des Kitchings Is Hitting Self-Destruct On Virginia's Offense."

Lack of Aggressiveness

Question: What skills does Beau Pribula bring to this Virginia offense both through the air and on the ground?

In an ideal scenario for this offense, Pribula can be patient in the pocket, hit throws in rhythm, and take off on the ground when he needs to (as opposed to when he wants to). Pribula does have a big arm, but deep shots have not been consistent. He might hit one, but certainly not more than two. He is cautious with his throws --- which leads to almost zero interceptions --- but the downside is that this is not an aggressive passing offense.

Banged-Up but Dangerous

Question: The Virginia defense is fourth in the ACC in points allowed, giving up just 19.6 per game. What do they do so well defensively?

This is a genuinely good defense. The two 38-point outings against West Virginia and Florida State were at least 70% due to the Cavaliers missing upwards of 30 tackles. Virginia has been able to overcome the loss of defensive tackle Jason Hammond and cornerback Omillio Agard to season-ending injuries. This is a defense defined by depth and intelligent schematics. BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White is tied for the most pressures of any Power Four defender (35), and star linebacker Kam Robinson (one of the ACC's top playmakers) is returning to form. However, more injuries could sideline the top safeties against the Demon Deacons. That's a problem.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White (16) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heavy Personnel

Question: The Virginia offense has struggled the past two games, scoring 16 points or fewer in the two contests. What is the biggest key for them to get the offense going?

The answer is simple --- utilize 12 or 22 personnel. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said he wanted to do so back in training camp. However, it has not been used all that often. This week, that should change. Tight ends John Rogers and Dakota Twitty will both start now that Virginia is once again missing its top two wide receivers. When this team combines extra tight ends and running backs with an elite offensive line, it can generate explosive plays. Too often, Pribula has dropped back and seen crowded coverage. When Kitchings dials up some heavy sets, the Cavaliers should be able to win the physical battle over Wake Forest.

Play Aggressive But Limit Mistakes

Question: For Virginia to pull off the upset over Wake Forest, what is one thing they must do?

The Cavaliers need to play aggressive football without a single self-inflicted mistake. Wake Forest is well-coached, more so than just about any other team in college football. The Demon Deacons will not make mistakes. However, Virginia does have significantly more high-end talent than its host. If the Cavaliers play to their potential, they can win this game by multiple scores. I don't think they can do that. If Virginia goes on long, grueling scoring drives, maybe this is an interesting game for a quarter or two.